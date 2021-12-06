Automotive Maps Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | TomTom, HERE Technologies, Waymo

Automotive Maps is a process of compiling collected data to produce maps in the form of virtual images, which accurately represent a geographical area, major roads, rivers, and important landmarks such as airports, tourist attractions, and hospitals in and around the region. The automotive industry has been at the forefront of improvement and has been proactively accepting technology to provide an enhanced experience to the end-user.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automotive Maps Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Maps Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

TomTom(Netherlands), HERE Technologies(Netherlands), Waymo(United States),NVIDIA(United States), NavInfo(China),The Sanborn Map Company (United States),Waymo (United States),Deepmap, Inc. (United States),Navmii (United Kingdom)

Market Trend:

Shift to cloud-based services

Market Drivers:

The major factor driving the growth of automotive maps market size is the integration of navigation-supported safety features

An increase in the number of vehicles on the road has increased accident rates globally

Challenges:

The high cost of mapping equipment

Opportunities:

Growing support for open source and standard platforms for application development in automotive infotainment is one of the key trends

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (HD maps, Ordinary maps), Components (Hardware {Camera, Global Positioning System (GPS), LIDAR, and Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Other}, Software {Standalone, Integrated}, Service {Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update & Maintenance}), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Embedded), Usage (Passenger, Commercial)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

