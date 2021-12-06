December 6, 2021

Automotive Maps Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | TomTom, HERE Technologies, Waymo

Automotive Maps is a process of compiling collected data to produce maps in the form of virtual images, which accurately represent a geographical area, major roads, rivers, and important landmarks such as airports, tourist attractions, and hospitals in and around the region. The automotive industry has been at the forefront of improvement and has been proactively accepting technology to provide an enhanced experience to the end-user.

 

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automotive Maps Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Maps Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

 

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

TomTom(Netherlands), HERE Technologies(Netherlands), Waymo(United States),NVIDIA(United States), NavInfo(China),The Sanborn Map Company (United States),Waymo (United States),Deepmap, Inc. (United States),Navmii (United Kingdom)

 

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Automotive Maps Market various segments and emerging territory.

 

Market Trend:

Shift to cloud-based services

 

Market Drivers:

The major factor driving the growth of automotive maps market size is the integration of navigation-supported safety features

An increase in the number of vehicles on the road has increased accident rates globally

 

Challenges:

The high cost of mapping equipment

 

Opportunities:

Growing support for open source and standard platforms for application development in automotive infotainment is one of the key trends

 

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (HD maps, Ordinary maps), Components (Hardware {Camera, Global Positioning System (GPS), LIDAR, and Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Other}, Software {Standalone, Integrated}, Service {Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update & Maintenance}), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Embedded), Usage (Passenger, Commercial)

 

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

 

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Maps Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Maps market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Maps Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Maps

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Maps Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Maps market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automotive Maps Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

 

Key questions answered

  • Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automotive Maps market?
  • What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automotive Maps market?
  • What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automotive Maps market?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

