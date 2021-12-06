Agriculture IoT Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2028 – Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Deere and Company, DeLaval Inc., eFarmer, emlix GmbH

Agriculture IoT is the adoption of modern technologies for cultivating sustainable farming practices for increasing farm productivity. Smart farming based on IoT includes multiple IoT sensors that can analyze and update themselves according to the working conditions in order to collect actual-time data generated in the product development phase. Therefore, increasing use of precision farming techniques and the growing adoption of IoT has boosted the demand for the agriculture IoT market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Agriculture IoT Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Agriculture IoT Market Analysis To 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The agriculture IoT market report aims to provide an overview of the agriculture IoT market with detailed market segmentation by offering, agriculture type, and geography. The global agriculture IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agriculture IoT market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global agriculture IoT market is segmented on the basis of offering and agriculture type. Based on offering, the agriculture IoT market is segmented into: hardware, software, and services. On the basis of agriculture type, the agriculture IoT market is segmented into: precision farming, precision forestry, livestock monitoring, fish farm monitoring, smart greenhouse, and others.

Competitive Landscape: Agriculture IoT market

1. Ag Leader Technology

2. AGCO Corporation

3. Deere and Company

4. DeLaval Inc.

5. eFarmer

6. emlix GmbH

7. Farmers Edge Inc.

8. PrecisionHawk, Inc.

9. Raven Industries, Inc.

10. Trimble Inc.

