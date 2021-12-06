Analysis of Europe Corporate Language Learning Market 2020 by Scope, Size, Share, Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast to 2027 | Berlitz Corporation, Busuu Ltd, EF Education First

The Europe corporate language learning market was valued at US$ 266.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 749.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Corporate Language Learning Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Corporate Language Learning market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Language learning has been a vital part of international businesses. Enterprises in the UK are focusing on prioritizing language learning owing to Brexit. Enterprises are seeking to work with global suppliers and clientele potentially. The companies in the UK are aiming to attain a stable base in a changing political climate. Language learning is an important factor, as lack of language skills would result in losing a competitive edge. Thus, as an integral part of company’s global expansion, language learning programs help their employees better engage with customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders in the native language, resulting in enhanced conversations and productive outcomes. Therefore, to keep up globalization, several organizations in the European region are including second language learning programs in their key company strategies, which is propelling the growth of corporate language learning market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Corporate Language Learning market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Corporate Language Learning market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Berlitz Corporation

Busuu Ltd

EF Education First

Fluenz

inlingua International Ltd.

Learnlight

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lingoda GMBH

Memrise Limited

Rosetta Stone Ltd

The research on the Europe Corporate Language Learning market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Corporate Language Learning market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Corporate Language Learning market.

