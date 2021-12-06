Time temperature indicators label market growth supported by increasing demand for intelligent packaging solutions: future market insights

About the Report

The time temperature indicator labels market will continue expanding backed by the rising demand for intelligent packaging solutions. Increasing application in both pharmaceuticals and food & beverages sector is a chief growth driver. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study offers exclusive insights into the market uncovering hidden opportunities and highlighting potential threats. It also offers a comprehensive overview of growth trajectory exhibited by the market across key segments.

Main highlights

With the mature market for processed foods and beverages, Europe is expected to lead among other regions.

Color (only) based options will account for more than 60% of the total market share during the evaluation period.

The Critical Time Temperature Indicator (CTTI) may remain advantageous compared to other variants throughout the forecast period.

The enzyme label segment holds a relatively large market share and is a faster than average CAGR.

The pharmaceutical sector will continue to be a major beneficiary for the duration of the forecast, followed by the food and beverage sector.

driver

Vaccines and formulations that require proper transport and storage conditions to maintain accurate temperature ranges increase usage and remain important on the market.

The surge in demand for vaccines associated with the outbreak of COVID-19 has created favorable growth prospects.

Increasing attention to strict quality standards, sustainability, and product safety in the pharmaceutical and food sectors is driving demand for intelligent packaging solutions and driving market growth.

Advances in seafood and wine logistics infrastructure in emerging countries will support development in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the market

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the time-temperature indicator label market. Short-term market forecasts are stalled due to supply chain disruptions due to manufacturing activity restrictions and blockades.

Market players have been working to expand their supply chains outside of China to mitigate the impact of the outbreak. The cold supply chain requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine prove to be advantageous to the manufacturer.

Competitive landscape

The major market players active in the global time temperature indicator label market are Open Life Packaging Limited, Timestrip, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Temptime Corporation, Delta Trak Inc., Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Thin Film Electronics ASA, Evigence Sensors. , Biosynergy Inc., La-Co Industries Inc., and Insignia Technologies Ltd.

The presence of many companies has fragmented the market. Key players are primarily focused on product research strategies for geographic expansion and product portfolio expansion. Players are also working on strategic acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What is the size of the time temperature indicator labels market? The global time temperature indicator labels market size crossed US$ 742 million in 2019. The time temperature indicator labels market is estimated to rise at a healthy at 6.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for time temperature indicator labels for the duration of the assessment period, owing to strict regulations associated with packaging of perishables. Which are the top companies in global time temperature indicator labels market?3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Temptime Corporation, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Delta Trak Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Biosynergy Inc., Evigence Sensors, Insignia Technologies Ltd., and La-Co Industries Inc. are some of the market leaders in the time temperature indicator labels market.