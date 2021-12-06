Ovarian Cancer Market Size, Industry Analysis, Drugs, Pipeline, Treatment and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Ovarian Cancer Market Size, Industry Analysis, Drugs, Pipeline, Treatment and Key Companies by DelveInsight3 min read
DelveInsight’s “Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ovarian Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ovarian Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Ovarian cancer is a disease that affects women and is a group of diseases that originates in the ovaries, or in the related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. In this form of cancer, certain cells in the ovary become abnormal and multiply uncontrollably to form a tumor. The ovaries are the female reproductive organs in which egg cells are produced. In about 90 percent of cases, ovarian cancer occurs after age 40, and most cases occur after age 60.
Some key facts of Ovarian Cancer Market are:
- The rate of new cases of ovarian cancer was 11.2 per 100,000 women per year.
- The death rate was 6.7 per 100,000 women per year. These rates are age-adjusted and based on 2013–2017 cases and 2014–2018 deaths.
- Approximately 1.2 percent of women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer at some point during their lifetime, based on 2015–2017 data.
- In 2017, there were an estimated 233,364 women living with ovarian cancer in the United States.
- The earlier ovarian cancer is caught, the better chance a person has of surviving five years after being diagnosed. For ovarian cancer, 15.7% are diagnosed at the local stage. The 5-year relative survival for localized ovarian cancer is 92.6%.
- Celsion
- Oncology Venture
- ImmunoVaccine Technologies
- OncoQuest
- Harpoon Therapeutics
- Immunogen
- Shattuck Labs
- Precigen
- Roche
- Ellipses Pharma
- Artios Pharma
- And Many Others
- GEN-1
- 2X-121
- PXSurvivac
- Oregovomab
- HPN536
- Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853)
- SL-172154
- PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T
- Ipatasertib and Rucaparib combination
- EP0057
- ART0380
- And Many Others
DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.
