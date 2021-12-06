December 6, 2021

Robo-Advisory Software Market Size, share, Trends and Worldwide Outlook 2027: Peak Sales Recruiting, RobotFX, AdvisorEngine and Others

Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2016-2027 is a latest publication of Read Market Research which evaluates and highlights market opportunities, challenges faced by the global market and provides several key information that is required for sound business decisions. The study provides information such as market trends, market drivers and challenges, market opportunities, investment analysis, key companies performance along with several other research pointers. The Global Robo-Advisory Software Market showcases information of following companies: Peak Sales Recruiting, RobotFX, AdvisorEngine, Bambu, Empirica, InvestCloud, Kaspersky Lab, Invesco, Motif, nummularii, Ohpen, Oranj, Pintec, Scalable, Simplewealth, Techrules, Vestmark, Ways2Wealth, WeAdvise AG.

Robo-Advisory Software Overview
The study on Global Robo-Advisory Software Market is designed to help the people who are currently working in this field or is planning to enter in this filed by offering them significant knowledge about the various segments. On the basis of type the market has been bifurcated into (Cloud Based, Web Based), the report provides deep analysis from historical years to upcoming 6 years of forecast.
The report also showcases the market trends and information by application/end use segment. For the purpose of this study, we have segmented the Global Robo-Advisory Software Market by application/end use into: Large Enterprises, SMEs
Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Regional Analysis
Top-Down and Bottom-up approach has been taken into consideration to derive and define the market size of the regions and countries. The study provides market information from several angles including information for countries. According to our study, North America Robo-Advisory Software market has been valued at USD XX Million in the year and is expected to grow at USD XX million by the end of forecast year 2027. North America is one of the advanced nations on the planet and heavy investment in the field of technology is one of the major factors that is helping in creating the demand. Asia-pacific on the other hand is showing enormous growth from the last several years. Heavy demand for different products and services from countries like China and India is creating huge opportunities for several emerging markets.
Years Considered in the report-
Historic Years-2016-2019
Base Year- 2020
Estimated and Forecasted Year- 2021-2027
Key Segment Analysis: 

Global Robo-Advisory Software Market By Type:

Cloud Based
Web Based

Global Robo-Advisory Software Market By Application:

Large Enterprises
SMEs

Global Robo-Advisory Software Market By Companies:

Peak Sales Recruiting
RobotFX
AdvisorEngine
Bambu
Empirica
InvestCloud
Kaspersky Lab
Invesco
Motif
nummularii
Ohpen
Oranj
Pintec
Scalable
Simplewealth
Techrules
Vestmark
Ways2Wealth
WeAdvise AG

Global Robo-Advisory Software Market By Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America
Key Questions answered in the report-

  1. What is the market size of Robo-Advisory Software Market in the year 2021?
  2. What is the growth rate of Global Robo-Advisory Software Market?
  3. Which country is currently dominating the market of Robo-Advisory Software
  4. What is the market share of United States in the Robo-Advisory Software Market?
  5. Who are the key companies of this market?
  6. What is the market share of the leading company?
  7. What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?
  8. How COVID is impacting the global market growth?

The study presents Global Robo-Advisory Software Market into following chapters

 

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
    1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Key Market Segments
    1.3 Players Covered
    1.4 Market Analysis by Type
        1.4.1 Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)
        1.4.2 Cloud Based
        1.4.3 Web Based
    1.5 Market by Application
        1.5.1 Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Share by Application (2021-2027)
        1.5.2 Large Enterprises
        1.5.3 SMEs
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
    2.1 Robo-Advisory Software Market Size
    2.2 Robo-Advisory Software Growth Trends by Regions
        2.2.1 Robo-Advisory Software Market Size by Regions (2021-2027)
        2.2.2 Robo-Advisory Software Market Share by Regions (2016-2020)
    2.3 Industry Trends
        2.3.1 Market Top Trends
        2.3.2 Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players
    3.1 Robo-Advisory Software Market Size by by Players
        3.1.1 Global Robo-Advisory Software Revenue by by Players (2016-2020)
        3.1.2 Global Robo-Advisory Software Revenue Market Share by by Players (2016-2020)
        3.1.3 Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Robo-Advisory Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.3 Key Players Robo-Advisory Software Product/Solution/Service
    3.4 Date of Enter into Robo-Advisory Software Market
    3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
    4.1 Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Size by Type (2016-2020)
    4.2 Global Robo-Advisory Software Market Size by Application (2016-2020)

5 North America
    5.1 North America Robo-Advisory Software Market Size (2016-2020)
    5.2 Robo-Advisory Software Key Players in North America
    5.3 North America Robo-Advisory Software Market Size by Type
    5.4 North America Robo-Advisory Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe
    6.1.....

Continued…..

 

Reasons to Purchase this Report

  • Analyzing the outlook of the market
  • Analysis on the market dynamics with growth opportunities
  • Quantitative and Qualitative analysis of not just Robo-Advisory Software Market but also the global market
  • Regional analysis using top down and bottom up approaches
  • Competitive landscape

