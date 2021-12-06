December 6, 2021

Ovarian Cancer Pipeline, Industry Analysis, Drugs, Pipeline, Treatment and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Ovarian cancer market

DelveInsight’s “Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Ovarian Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Ovarian Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Ovarian Cancer pipeline products.

Around 100+ key companies are developing therapies for Ovarian Cancer. The company with its Ovarian Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage (phase III) is Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Many Players such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and many others are developing therapies that accelerate the Ovarian Cancer Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report

  • Major companies such as Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Ovarian Cancer treatment scenario.
  • In May 2021, On Target Laboratories, Inc. declared results of the 006 Study, a Phase 3, randomized, multi-center, prospective, open-label study to study the safety and efficacy of pafolacianine sodium injection (OTL38) for intraoperative imaging of folate receptor-positive ovarian cancer.
  • In April 2021, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences announced that it had received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move ahead with a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Chiauranib/CS2164, a potential treatment for multiple oncological indications, including Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Breast Cancer, etc. Chiauranib is the third novel drug candidate discovered and developed by Chipscreen to be marketed, submitted to NDA, or in the late-stage phases of clinical studies.
  • Stenoparib (2X-121) is a unique, small molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerases (PARP 1 and 2) and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2). Allarity exclusively in-licensed it (globally) from Eisai. It is currently in Phase II testing for ovarian cancer with patients selected by the Stenoparib DRP.
  • In June 2021, Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology. The Nordic Society of Gynaecological Oncology – Clinical Trial Unit (NSGO-CTU) declared an agreement to start a collaborative Phase 2 clinical study assessing sotigalimab, Apexigen’s monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, in combination therapy for patients with recurrent BRCA wild type ovarian cancer. Sotigalimab, Apexigen’s lead immuno-oncology therapeutic candidate, is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and tolerability.
  • VBL Therapeutics’ lead oncology product candidate, VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), is a targeted anti-cancer gene-based biologic agent positioned to treat a wide range of solid tumors potentially. VB-111 has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients in an “all-comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies for Ovarian Cancer, recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM), and Thyroid Cancer. VB-111 is currently being studied in the OVAL Phase 3 study for platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs

  • Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab
  • Pembrolizumab: Merck
  • Adavosertib: AstraZeneca
  • AVB-500: Aravive
  • And Many More

Scope of Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global
  • Major Players: 100+ Key Players
  • Prominent Players: Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and many others.
  • Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Products

Table of Contents

1 Ovarian Cancer Report Introduction
2 Ovarian Cancer Executive Summary
3 Ovarian Cancer Overview
4 Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics
5 Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment
6 Ovarian Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
7 Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Preregistration)
7.1 OTL-38: On Target Laboratories
8 Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III)
8.1 Pembrolizumab: Merck
8.2 AVB-500: Aravive
8.3 Ofranergene obadenovec: VBL Therapeutics
9 Ovarian Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
9.1 Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab
9.2 Stenoparib: Allarity Therapeutics
9.3 Adavosertib: AstraZeneca
10 Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
10.1 Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences
11 Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I)
11.1 SL-172154: SHATTUCK LABS
11.2 DS-6000: Daiichi Sankyo Company
12 Ovarian Cancer Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
12.1 IMGN151: ImmunoGen
13 Ovarian Cancer Inactive Products
14 Ovarian Cancer Key Companies
15 Ovarian Cancer Key Products
16 Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs
17 Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers
18 Ovarian Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion
19 Ovarian Cancer Analyst Views
20 Appendix
21 About DelveInsight

DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.

About Delveinsight: 

DelveInsight Business Research is a leading Market Research, and Business Consultant focused purely on Healthcare. It helps pharma companies by providing them with end-to-end services to solve their business problems.

Get hold of all the Pharma and healthcare market research reports on our market research subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

