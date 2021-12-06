Corneal Epithelial Defect Market Size, Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies And Key Companies By DelveInsight

Corneal epithelial defects are focal areas of epithelial (outermost corneal layer) loss; they can be due to mechanical trauma, corneal dryness, neurotrophic disease, post surgical changes, infection, or any other of a variety of etiologies.

DelveInsight’s Corneal Epithelial Defect Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Corneal Epithelial Defect market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Corneal Epithelial Defect market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some facts of Corneal Epithelial Defect Market Report:

Corneal Epithelial Defect Market size is expected to change for 7MM during the forecast period of 2018-30.

The key driver for the surge in market size is the rise in number of incident cases.

As per the study conducted by Wirostko et al. titled “Novel Therapy to Treat Corneal Epithelial Defects: A Hypothesis with Growth Hormone” stated that the estimated number of PCEDs per year in the United States is roughly 73,434−99,465 cases, based on a recent US population of approximately 314,037,169. The total incidence of PCEDs is less than 200,000 in the US, and is therefore considered an orphan disease in this region.

Abdel‐Naby et al. conducted a study titled “Silk‐Derived Protein Enhances Corneal Epithelial Migration, Adhesion, and Proliferation” mentioned that annually, over 50 million people worldwide suffer from blindness as a result of corneal disease with nearly 2.5 million new eye injuries occurring each year in the United States.

According to a study conducted by Chen et al. titled “Corneal persistent epithelial defect after pars plana vitrectomy” wherein the results showed that postoperative corneal complications developed in 103 of 460 (22.4%) eyes. Among 103 eyes with corneal complications, 21 eyes developed PCED. The eyes with PCED had poor final visual acuity, with 23.8% of the eyes in the PCED group having visual acuity of 20 per 200 or better compared with 51.2% of the eyes in the non‐PCED group.

Scope of Corneal Epithelial Defect Market Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Corneal Epithelial Defect, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Corneal Epithelial Defect epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Corneal Epithelial Defect are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Corneal Epithelial Defect market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Corneal Epithelial Defect market

Some of Corneal Epithelial Defect Companies are:

Noveome Biotherapeutics

Santen Pharmaceutical

Eyegate Pharma

And Many Others

Corneal Epithelial Defect Therapies are:

ST266

DE‐105

Ocular bandage gel (OBG)

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Corneal Epithelial Defect Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Corneal Epithelial Defect Corneal Epithelial Defect: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Corneal Epithelial Defect Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Corneal Epithelial Defect Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Corneal Epithelial Defect: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Corneal Epithelial Defect Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Corneal Epithelial Defect Treatment and Management

8.2. Corneal Epithelial Defect Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Corneal Epithelial Defect Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Corneal Epithelial Defect: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Corneal Epithelial Defect KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

