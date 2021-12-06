According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bicycle components aftermarket is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2031, surpassing US$ 26.5 Bn. The demand for bicycle components is associated with the rise in demand for bicycles.

The rise in the number of people choosing bicycling as a leisure activity is expected to fuel sales and revenue. Bicycles are projected to emerge as a convenient method of exercise and transport. Dock less bicycle-sharing systems have also supported market developments.

People are becoming increasingly aware about the importance of healthy lifestyles and exercise. As more individuals turn to biking as a regular fitness method, the demand for components is expected to expand.

The growing relevance of sports activities, celebrity endorsement, and international or national sporting events are increasing bicycle use. In addition, an increase in government programs in several nations aimed at increasing participation rates has aided growth in recent years.

Bicycle components will see a considerable increase in demand due to rising bicycle sales and the growing popularity of environment friendly e-bikes. Manufacturers are also being pressured by environmental regulations to develop associated tech improvements. Low-cost part production in Southeast Asia and the development of new transit corridors will create a conducive environment for growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Electric bikes will account for over 24.2% by 2031 owing to the demand for emission-free, energy-efficient, and low-cost, transport options.

Road bicycles to account for over 55% of sales by 2031 owing to light weight characteristics and smoother gear shifting and better braking performance.

India is a major market in the South Asia and Pacific holding over 30% of value share, supported by a vast consumer base for low-cost transport.

China will hold more than 70% of the East Asia market by 2031, supported by demand in recreation and transport sectors, and the rising popularity of bike sharing programs.

The U.S. dominates North America with a share of 86.7% in 2021, with growing health awareness among buyers driving sales.

“Low-cost manufacturing in South-East Asia and Africa, in addition to new transit routes, are likely to boost the demand for bicycle components by improving logistics. Distributors in South Asia and Pacific and MEA are expected to adopt aggressive marketing strategies to gain competitive edge,” said an analyst at FMI.

Key Market Segments Covered

Component Type:

Derailleurs

Road Groupsets

Suspensions

Wheel Sets

Brakes

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Caliper Type

Gears

Others (Bottom Brackets etc.)

Sales Channel:

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Discount Stores

Department Stores

Full-line Sporting Goods Stores

Outdoor Specialty Stores

Other Sales Channel

Bicycle Type:

Mountain Bike

Hybrid/Cross

Road

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Recumbent/Tandem

Electric

Folding

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Bicycle Components Market Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the bicycle component aftermarket are focused on keeping up with design improvements brought out by OEMs. Strategies to expand production capacity, while keeping production costs low remain important for industry participants.

Some the key players in the bicycle components market are Dorel Industries Inc., Accell Group N.V., Shimano Inc., SRAM LLC, Hero Cycles Limited, Campagnolo S.R.L., Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components, Rohloff AG, Giant Manufacturing Inc., and Avon Cycles Ltd.

Key Points Covered in the Bicycle Components Aftermarket Study

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Bicycle Components Aftermarket and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

