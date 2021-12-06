ABSSSI Market Size, Epidemiology, Treatment, Therapies and Companies by DelveInsight| Paratek Pharmaceutical, Melinta, Durata Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceutical, The Medicine Company and Others

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some Facts of the ABSSSI Report:

As per Delveinsight’s analysis, the total 7MM Incident cases of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) in 2017 were 7,259,777, out of which the highest Incident cases of this disease were seen in the United States.

As per DelveInsight’s estimate, there were 1,942,229 male patients and 1,406,442 female cases suffering from ABSSSI in 2017 in the United States.

In United States, it is estimated that more than 15 million bacterial skin and skin structure infections occur, causing considerable morbidity.

Owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, the market size shall increase significantly during forecast period: 2017-2030.

ABSSSI Report Key Highlights:

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the ABSSSI epidemiology and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

ABSSSI market report provides the insights on the current and emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapies.

ABSSSI market report provides global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the ABSSSI market.

“Despite ABSSSI recent antibiotic launches, unmet needs still exist for an oral anti-MRSA agent with a safety profile appropriate for extended treatment, especially in the outpatient setting.”

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment includes an antimicrobial therapy, surgical drainage, and antibiotic therapy. The therapeutic approaches favored in treating skin infections include adjunctive therapies, early and appropriate empiric antibiotic therapy, wound culture with susceptibility testing and surgical drainage and debridement.

Oral and intravenous options for ABSSSI treatment with activity against MRSA include several long- standing therapies, such as sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, clindamycin, minocycline, doxycycline, vancomycin, daptomycin, linezolid, ceftaroline, and telavancin. Antibiotics with activity against MRSA are considered when the infection is associated with penetrating trauma, such as IV drug use.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment is quite challenging, as there is an increased antimicrobial resistance among both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria with methicillin-resistant. A large number of upcoming pipeline drugs, is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of ABSSSI treatment market.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline possess multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. Ceftobiprole, Sodium fusidate, Iclaprim are currently in the Phase III stage of development followed by Brilacidin, Gepotidacin, Afabicin and Contezolid acefosamil in phase II clinical development.

The key ABSSSI market players have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Size.

Some of ABSSSI Companies involved are:-

Cubist Pharmaceutical

Paratek Pharmaceutical

Melinta

Durata Therapeutics

The Medicine Company

And Many More

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market will increase with the ABSSSI therapies like:

Sivextro

Nuzyra

Baxdela

Dalbavancin

Orbactiv

And Many More

Table of contents

Key Insights Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Overview at a Glance ABSSSI Disease Background and Overview Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population ABSSSI Country Wise-Epidemiology Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment and Management Practice guidelines for management and care for ABSSSI in the Emergency department and hospitals ABSSSI Treatment Algorithm Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Unmet Needs ABSSSI Marketed Drugs Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Emerging Drugs Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections 7 Major Market Analysis The United States Market Outlook EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook Japan: Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.

