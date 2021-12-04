December 4, 2021

Global Diphenylamine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

grandresearchstore

Diphenylamine (DPA) is a solid crystalline organic compound with a floral odor. It can be off-white, tan or possibly brown/amber. The material?s color is dependent on the amount and length of exposure to air and light. It is insoluble in water. Diphenylamine is mainly used for synthesizing rubber antioxidant, dye, medicine intermediate, lubricating oil antioxidant and gunpowder stabilizer. Currently, there are only four major players locating in 3 continents. Chemtura is the largest supplier of Diphenylamine with production market share of 45% in terms of volume. Feiya Chemical is the largest player in Asia with production market share of 32%. Nantong Xinbang Chemical from China and Duslo from Slovakia are also important regional suppliers.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diphenylamine Market In 2020, the global Diphenylamine market size was US$ 231.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 326.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. Global Diphenylamine Scope and Market Size Diphenylamine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diphenylamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Diphenylamine market is segmented into Molten Diphenylamine Diphenylamine Chip

Segment by Application, the Diphenylamine market is segmented into Rubber Antioxidant Lubricant Antioxidant Dyes Pharmaceutical Gunpowder Stabilizer Others

 

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Diphenylamine Market Share Analysis Diphenylamine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Diphenylamine product introduction, recent developments, Diphenylamine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Feiya Chemical Nantong Xinbang Chemical Chemtura Duslo

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diphenylamine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Diphenylamine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Molten Diphenylamine
1.2.3 Diphenylamine Chip
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diphenylamine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Rubber Antioxidant
1.3.3 Lubricant Antioxidant
1.3.4 Dyes
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Gunpowder Stabilizer
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Diphenylamine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Diphenylamine Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Diphenylamine Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Diphenylamine Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Diphenylamine Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Diphenylamine Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Diphenylamine Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Diphenylamine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Diphenylamine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Diphenylamine Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Diphenylamine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Diphenylamine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Diphenylamine by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Diphenylamine Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global

