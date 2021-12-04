The global frozen mackerel market is expected to surpass US$ 1.05 Bn, growing at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031. The demand for frozen mackerel has been spurred during the pandemic, as consumers exhibited a higher inclination towards healthy eating, surging the sales by 5% between 2020 and 2021.

According to a study by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, approximately 2% of anemic patients suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency, and 18% suffering from macrocystis showed vitamin B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12 deficiency is can also cause neurological damage, which makes it one of the most important nutrients for the human body.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in the elderly population, regardless of the cause. Mackerel offers a range of health benefits such as vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, and anti-inflammatory properties. The benefits derived from mackerel are driving the sales in the market.

Frozen fish and seafood are gaining high popularity in the foodservice sector due to their longer shelf life (18-24 months), and consistent yearly high quality. Freezing fish and seafood also ensures sustainability, allowing optimized usage by reducing wastage by around 25%.

Request a report sample with 250 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13246

Additionally, frozen mackerel is subjected to extensive microbiological testing to ensure safety and avoid contamination. These factors are augmenting the market growth and will have a positive impact on sales throughout the forecast period, finds ESOMAR-certified consulting firm FMI in this study.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a significant impact on the frozen mackerel market, due to the restrictions affecting the short-term demand. However, with relaxations in 2021, and improvements in the supply chain, the market is anticipated to witness a speedy recovery, which will propel the sales throughout the forecast period.

As per this study by FMI, North America will continue to dominate the frozen mackerel market during the forecast period, which is attributable to growing concerns about health in a fast-paced lifestyle in the region.

“Owing to the health benefits derived by mackerel, along with easy availability and longer shelf life will drive sales in the food sector, pharmaceutical industry, animal feed, and other domains,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of species, horse mackerel is dominating the market, accounting for more than 55% of the market share.

Aquaculture is the fastest-growing segment in terms of source and is anticipated to rise at 6.4% CAGR.

North America will offer lucrative opportunities to producers in the frozen mackerel market, accounting for over 62.4% of the market share in the region.

will offer lucrative opportunities to producers in the frozen mackerel market, accounting for over 62.4% of the market share in the region. The China market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, owning to selective breeding of mackerel and being among the largest producers in the world.

market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, owning to selective breeding of mackerel and being among the largest producers in the world. Indonesia will dominate the South Asia frozen mackerel, with a market share of more than 24%.

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13246

Prominent Drivers

Shifting consumer interest towards a healthy lifestyle and increasing consumption of protein-based products will propel sales in the frozen mackerel market.

The application of mackerel in pet food to enhance its nutritional value will drive sales in the market.

Customization and convenience offered by online frozen mackerel retailers will boost sales in the market.

Key Restraints

Increasing adoption of veganism will hinder frozen mackerel sales.

Stringent rules imposed by regulatory authorities such as estimated quotas for mackerel stocks limiting the production and catch yield will hamper the production and sales.

Limited fishing time frame will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI’s analysis, players operating in the frozen mackerel market are focusing on developing their network with distributors to expand their reach to a bigger consumer base, due to the high demand and scope for application for frozen mackerel. Manufacturers are also concentrating on acquiring smaller firms, which will help them expand their production capacity and distribution network. For instance:

In February 2021 , Fishcor, a Namibian manufacturer, received an 80,000-ton quota from the government for horse mackerel, even as the company struggled with a tough financial condition.

, Fishcor, a Namibian manufacturer, received an 80,000-ton quota from the government for horse mackerel, even as the company struggled with a tough financial condition. In January 2021 , Seaflower Pelagic Processing (SPP) entered a joint venture agreement with competent holders for catching, processing, and marketing annual catch quotas.

Some prominent players operating in the frozen mackerel market include:

Ocean Treasure

Kihada Fisheries Co., Ltd

Seven Star Ocean Fisheries Limited

Pinetree Vietnam Company Limited

Subo International Holland

Oman Fisheries Co.S.A.O.G

LONGSHENG AQUATIC PRODUCTS CO., LTD

Lotana LV LTD

DAISUI CO., LTD

SARMA FISH S.A.R.L

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13246

More Insights on FMI’s Frozen Mackerel Market

The latest market study on the frozen mackerel market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Species

Horse

Pacific

Source

Wild Catch

Aquaculture

Type

Whole Round

HGT

Fillet

Others (flap, Etc)

Sales channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Food Service

Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table Of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. An economic and labor market shock impacting the production, consumption and investments

2.2. Current Scenario/Immediate Action

2.2.1. Possible Scenarios for Economic Impact

2.2.2. Key Factors/Challenges

2.2.3. Impact on Global Food Supply Chain

2.3. Change in Consumer Behavior Permanently

2.3.1. Accelerating Prior Trends

2.4. Market Scenario and the Forward Path

2.4.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.4.2. Likely Scenario

2.4.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.5. Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.6. How Can We Overcome the Obstacles?

2.7. A Reinvented Food Production System

2.8. Conventional Dietary Supplements Will Have an Unstoppable Rise

Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Consumer Behaviour and Attitude Measurement

4. Product Launch Track & Trends

5. Key Success Factors

Contact Us: