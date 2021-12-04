Cow Colostrum Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2031

The global cow colostrum market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the market to exhibit growth at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growing consumption of dietary supplements is spurring the demand for cow colostrum. Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases among children also is driving the production of cow colostrum products. Increasing application of colostrum in infant foods, cosmetics, and dietary supplements is accelerating the demand.

Increasing consumption of cow colostrum among pregnant women and patients with diabetes for the improvement of immune system is bolstering the market growth. Spurred by consistently increasing demand, manufacturers are producing cow colostrum products in various forms, including capsules and chewable tablets, catering the demand. In the beauty and cosmetics industry, cow colostrum is used as a key ingredient in some skincare products aimed at reducing skin irritation and signs of aging. Incorporation of cow colostrum in the cosmetic products offers antibacterial effects and brightens the skin. For instance, Viveza Holding’s brand MCE Pharma announced the launch of a complete range of premium cosmetics and food & dietary supplements with cow colostrum as a key ingredient in the form of capsules.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13242

“Increasing focus on immunity and health and rising consumption of dietary supplements with cow colostrum as immunity booster are bolstering opportunities for growth in the market,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Cow Colostrum Market Study

In terms nature, conventional cow colostrum will account for over 85% market share, owing to the surging demand across developed countries

B2B applications accounts for more than 51% of cow colostrum market, exhibiting a growth of 4.6% CAGR through 2031

Soaring demand for capsules and chewable tablets are driving cow colostrum finished products sales, accounting for over 55% of market sales

Increasing consumption and production of cow colostrum across the U.S. will spur the sales, registering 61% of market sales in North America

The cow colostrum market in India is poised to expand at 8.2% CAGR, accounting for over 24% of market share during the forecast period

is poised to expand at 8.2% CAGR, accounting for over 24% of market share during the forecast period Russia will hold the largest market share of Europe after Germany , accounting for over 20% of cow colostrum sales

will hold the largest market share of after , accounting for over 20% of cow colostrum sales Increasing consumption of cow colostrum food products across the U.K. will foster the market sales, exhibiting a growth of 6.3% through 2021

Increasing demand of dietary supplements across Germany will propel the cow colostrum demand, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4% by 2031

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13242

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading market players are focusing on new product launches and innovation for the expansion of their product portfolios. Investments towards product launches and marketing campaigns to attract the consumers are among key strategys adopted by key players to cater consumers demand.

In April 2021, Kiylos Nutrition announced the partnership with Pantheryx, to represent its premium brand with the inclusion of bovine colostrum to expand their product portfolio.

In November 2019, PanTheryx, a biotechnology company, announced the multimillion dollar agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary APS Biogroup and Vita Dairy, the leading Vietnamese nutritional dairy company.

In May 2021, Surat District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (SUMUL) announced the launch of ‘cow colostrum powder’ to boost the immunity of Covid-19 patients, named as ‘Sumul Immune Powder’ in India.

Recently, Biochem, a leading player, announced the launch of B.I.O.Ig energy 15% of Bovine Colostrum Powders.

Some of the prominent market players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in cow colostrum market include:

Colostrum BioTec GmbH

Zuche Pharmaceuticals

Biodane Pharma A/S

Agati Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

McePharma

Cure Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Ingredia Nutritional (Ingredia S.A.)

Sterling Technology

Biotaris B.V.

La Belle Inc.

Now Health Group, Inc.

The Saskatoon Colostrum Company

Good Health New Zealand

Others

Get full Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13242

More Insights on the Global Cow Colostrum Market

In its latest study, Future Market Insights provides detailed segmentation on global cow colostrum market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Nature Organic Natural

Product Type Whole Whole Colostrum Powder Skim Colostrum Powder Specialty Colostrum Powder Colostrum Finished Products Capsules Chewable Tablets Individual Sachets Specially Formulated Products

End Use B2B Dietary Supplements Sports Nutrition Functional Foods Animal Nutrition Cosmetics Infant Formula Pharmaceuticals B2C Store Based Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Stores Drug Stores Health & Wellness Stores Others Online Retailing

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the demand outlook forecast of cow colostrum market?

Which product type will be the top-selling segment over the forecast period?

Who is the leading end user of cow colostrum market?

What are the challenges faced by cow colostrum market players?

Which are the leading players operating in cow colostrum market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on cow colostrum market?

Contact Us: