Nutraceutical Gummies Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2031

ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights’ report has projected global nutraceutical gummies market to register impressive growth at over 15% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, there have been increase in cases of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. Hence, people are inclining towards adoption of healthy dietary supplement to prevent the risk of these diseases.

The consumption of nutraceutical gummies also is increasing among health conscious population and geriatric population. With the onset of chronic and life threatening immunity diseases, such as coronavirus, younger population have become more health conscious. Also, due to the hectic lifestyle of working class population and students, younger people are becoming vulnerable to auto-immune diseases. Therefore, increasing cases of asthma, diabetes, and others have propelled the adoption of nutraceutical gummies and supplements. Furthermore, manufacturers are coming up with new sugar-free and gelatin vitamins & minerals nutraceutical gummies, especially for pediatric & geriatric population. Prevalence of lifestyle diseases, especially arthritis, has taken a toll on the health of geriatric population across the globe. Due to such diseases, rising cases of bone deficiency osteoporosis and degenerative joints have been registered, especially across the U.S. and U.K.

To prevent and reduce the effect of these diseases, there have been a major surge in the consumption of bone and health muscle supplements, which will improve scope for expansion of the market. As per FMI’s analysis, functionality of bone and muscle health will account for maximum sales of over 27.1% in the market in 2021.

“Rising consumption of vitamins & mineral supplements among pediatric demography have compelled the key players to manufacture supplements in the form of gummies and soft-gelatin gummies, attracting younger audience. This is creating attractive opportunities for growth,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Nutraceutical Gummies Market Study

In terms of functionality, bone and muscles health will account for maximum sales of nutraceutical gummies through 2021

Vitamin & minerals gummies market is anticipated to witness steady growth, accounting for over 38% of market share

Demand for nutraceutical gummies among pediatric population accounts for the maximum sales, registering a CAGR of 16.5% CAGR through 2031

Online stores are anticipated to be the fastest growing distribution channel, exhibiting a CGAR of 19.9% through 2031

The U.S. is expected to account for over 86.3% of nutraceutical gummies sales, registering as one of the most lucrative market

The U.K.’s nutraceutical gummies market is expected to rise backed by the increasing government initiatives for encouraging the consumption of vitamins to boost up the immunity

Span is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for nutraceutical gummies, exhibiting a CGAR of over 9.2% through 2031

China is anticipated to lead the East Asia’s nutraceutical gummies market, accounting for over 86.3% of market sales

is anticipated to lead the nutraceutical gummies market, accounting for over 86.3% of market sales Rising cases of malnutrition across India will spur the sales of nutraceutical gummies through 2021 & beyond

Competitive Landscape

Product innovation and targeted mergers & acquisition are the key focus area for market players to expand their geographical reach and expand their production capacity.

In December 2020, Rousselot announced the launch of new gelatin based solution for soft gummies, for children as their potential as a delivery form for nutraceutical and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In September 2019, Ion Labs announced the gummy supplement CMO operations for the production of 5 million gummies a day based on a two-shift schedule.

In February 2021, NutriBears Gummies makes it a digital debut in the Indian market, as the first of its kind to be launched in India after going through extensive research & development to cater to the nutritional needs for kids.

Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in nutraceutical gummies market include:

Bayer AG

Zarbee’s Inc.

Sanofi SA

Nature’s Bounty Co.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

SmartyPants Vitamins

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Olly Public Benefit Corporation

Life Science Nutritionals

The Honest Company Inc.

Pfizer

Nature’s Way

More Insights on the Global Nutraceutical Gummies Market

In its latest report on global nutraceutical gummies market, FMI provides deeper insights on the key trends of the market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Nutritional Class

Vitamins & Minerals B Complex Vitamin C Calcium & Vitamin D Milk Minerals Iron Others

Dietary Fiber

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Polyunsaturated & Fatty Acids

Antioxidants

Others

Functionality

Digestive Health

Immunity & Strength

Cardiovascular Health

Bone & Muscles Health

Others

By Age

Pediatric

Geriatric

Adult

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the nutraceutical gummies market will expand during the forecast period?

Which region will emerge as the most lucrative market during the forecast period?

Which are the key trend that will drive the nutraceutical gummies market demand?

What are the challenges that will affect the growth of nutraceutical gummies market?

Which segment will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on nutraceutical gummies market?

