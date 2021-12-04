Postnatal Health Supplements Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2031

The global postnatal health supplements market is forecast to expand at 7% CAGR throughout the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 50,000 women in the U.S. experienced severe birth defects in 2015. Postnatal health supplements are becoming popular among the new mothers as they are becoming more awareness of birth defects and pregnancy related complications.

Increasing spending on healthcare and personal health will drive the market in forthcoming years. A surge in demand is seen from cosmetic and personal care sector owing to collagen boosting properties of postnatal health supplements extracts and increasing customer preference towards organic and natural skincare products. Postnatal health supplements are rich sources of vitamins and iodine along with protein and other trace minerals. Rising cases of mineral and vitamin deficiency in pregnant women has made postnatal health supplements extremely popular among lactating and pregnant women.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11771

Customers are switching towards organic, nutritional rich, gluten-free, fat-free, Kosher and non-GMO food items. This transition has fueled the demand for clean label products. With increasing focus on value added purchasing, a steady market growth is in the cards.

“Research and development of post natal health supplements is a costly affair and requires modern manufacturing facilities for production. Fluctuation in regulatory policies and high cost of product development will hamper the market growth,” says the FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

Rise in severe childbirth defect cases along with increasing pregnancy related complications and increasing awareness regarding importance of vitamins among pregnant and lactating women in US has heightened the demand for post natal health supplements in the country.

Development of innovative new products to meet the ever growing demand from customer for postnatal supplements will assist in Germany in dominating the European post natal supplement market.

in dominating the European post natal supplement market. Growing customer towards clean label products and relaxation in one child policy in China will fuel the market growth in China .

will fuel the market growth in . Rising customer concerns towards postnatal health and increasing demand for high nutritional supplements during lactation and pregnancy will create tremendous market expansion opportunities in Brazil during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Evolving retail market in India and rising availability of foreign brands in convenience stores will act as a key driver for postnatal health supplements market growth in the country.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11771

Competitive Landscape

According to the study by Future Market Insights, Industry leaders are strategizing to promote and advertise their products by spreading awareness among women and expand their customer database.

To maintain their market relevance and ensure consistent growth, companies rely on new product launches and providing value added services.

MegaFood launched two new Baby & Me 2 products, including Postnatal Multi and Prenatal DHA & Choline in 2020. MegaFood is a leading premium supplements manufacturer that combines minerals and vitamins with real food.

GoBiotix introduced new pre and postnatal multivitamin products for mother and child requirements which helps in enhancing breast milk in March 2021 . The products contained essential vitamins and nutrients such as vitamin E, C, A, D2, B6, K, B12, and iodine.

. The products contained essential vitamins and nutrients such as vitamin E, C, A, D2, B6, K, B12, and iodine. Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Inc. acquired Naturelo in October 2020 . Naturelo was a vitamin and mineral supplements market leader. The acquisition extended Arcadia in the field of pre and postnatal products market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The Honest Company Inc.

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

New Chapter Inc,

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Actif USA

Eu Natural

Naturelo Premium Supplements LLC

Theralogix – Nutritional Science

Pure Essence Labs

Fairhaven Health – Milkies

Pink Stork

Vitabiotics Ltd.

More Insights on the Global Postnatal health supplements Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the postnatal health supplements market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the postnatal health supplements market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of

Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals Supplements

Herbal Supplements Ayurvedic Extracts Algal Extracts Phyto-Chemicals

Protein and Amino Acid Supplements

Prebiotic Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

Form

Soft Gels/Pills Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others (Lollipops, Hard Boiled Candies) Pharmaceutical Products Chewable Pills Gel Caps

Tablet

Capsule

Liquid

Distribution Channel

Store Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Drug Stores and Pharmacies Health & Wellness Stores Other Retailers

Online Retailing

Application

General Well-being and Lactation Support

Weight Management

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone and Joint Health

Heart Health

Eye Health

Other Indications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Oceania

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11771

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market postnatal health supplements expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global postnatal health supplements market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the postnatal health supplements sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of postnatal health supplements market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on postnatal health supplements market?

Contact Us: