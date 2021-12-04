Isomaltulose Market 2021 Strategic Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends, Demand And Future Opportunities Till 2031

The global isomaltulose market is forecast to grow at 5.3 % CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021-2031. Isomaltulose has low glycemic index and is particularly useful for diabetic patients with impaired insulin sensitivity. Cardiovascular health benefits and balanced blood glucose profile is driving the isomaltulose market sales. Isomaltulose has no side or long term effects when used for a prolonged period making it highly popular among Food and beverage manufacturers, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to the study, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) sanctioned the use of isomaltulose as a low carbohydrate alternative to regular sugar. The populations in developed economies are willing to pay extra from clean label products with no artificial flavoring and coloring paving way for isomaltulose market growth.

“Consistent discovery and understanding of various health benefits of isomaltulose backed by Government support towards usage of isomaltulose in food and beverage industries will accelerate the production resulting in tremendous market growth,” remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. isomaltulose market is forecast to grow at 5.8% CAGR on the backs of rising incidences of childhood obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular ailments.

Growing emphasis on healthy life style and clean eating along with high consumption of processed food are key market sales drivers in Germany .

. Isomaltulose market in UK is expected to grow 3% y-o-y in 2021 due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and surging demands for cold drinks and beverages.

Increasing demand for clean label food products will create opportunities for growth in India .

. New beverage launches from Chinese manufacturers strengthen China’s dominance in East Asia isomaltulose market.

Prominent Drivers

Isomaltulose is gaining popularity among diabetic patients owing to its immunity benefits and reducing blood triglyceride level leading to increased market demand.

Growing insistence from customers towards usage of organic ingredients in energy drinks, and chocolate bars is expected to aid the isomaltulose market growth.

Rising emphasis on developing high nutritional value and multi functional food items by the food and beverage companies will boost isomaltulose market demand.

Key Restraints

High probability of malabsorption due to isomaltulose use might negatively influence the demand.

High cost of isomaltulose in comparison with normal sugar hampers the market sales.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in isomaltulose market include Cargill Inc, Merck KGaA, BENEO GmbH, Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd , Anhui Elite Industrial Co.,Ltd, Now Foods, ErgoNutrition among others. According to FMI, customers are switching towards low carbohydrate food items pushing the market players towards developing low calorie food item to cater the rising demand. For instance, Functional carbohydrates are present in PalatinoseTM was scientifically validated by BENEO.

Rise in diabetic patients and obesity are promoting the manufacturers to create low calorie alternatives. Surging online retails market is helping market players to capture larger market. For instance, 3Action Guarana-Speed on Top by Luked is the latest energy drink that contains PalatinoseTM.

Isomaltulose Market by category:

By Grade

Food Grade Isomaltulose

Pharma Grade Isomaltulose

By End Use

Confectionery Chewing Gums Hard Candies Soft Candies Gummies and Jellies Chocolates

Bakery Products

Breakfast Cereals and Bars

Dairy Products

Frozen Desserts

Beverages Fruit Juice Beverage Malt Beverages Powder Based Drinks Carbonated Beverages

Flouridated Salt

Table Top/ Spoon-for-spoon Sweeteners

Supplements and OTC Medicine

Ingredients Polyols Intense Sweeteners Non Carcinogenic Sweeteners Others



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for Isomaltulose?

Europe currently leads the global Isomaltulose market. The region is expected to account for over 27% of the overall market during the forecast period.

Food grade isomaltulose is expected to be the preferred grade in the global isomaltulose market.

The global isomaltulose market is driven by the rising demand for non-cariogenic sugar. The increasing focus on convenience and functional food products besides the rising demand for healthy beverages will continue driving isomaltulose sales.

Some of the leading companies offering isomaltulose are Cargill Inc, Anhui Elite Industrial Co.,Ltd, Merck KGaA, Now Foods, BENEO GmbH, ErgoNutrition, Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd and others.

