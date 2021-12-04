Threat Intelligence Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2031

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new market research report on social employee recognition systems. The report has been titled, Global Threat Intelligence Market: Global Industry Analysis,Forecast. Long-term contracts with large enterprises and private companies are likely to aid the expansion of business revenues, and innovation in the industry will enable social employee recognition system vendors to reach out to new potential customers in emerging markets. These factors are expected to help the global market for social employee recognition systems observe stellar growth in next few years.

As per latest threat intelligence industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), overall demand will total US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021. Registering impressive growth at 16.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 39.7 Bn by 2031.

Future Market Insights (FMI) reports that global threat intelligence solutions generated revenue of US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020. In terms of value, the services are identified as fastest-growing components’ segment, estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% over the next ten years.

Key Players

Global Threat Intelligence Market key vendors include :

FireEye

IBM Corporation

AT&T Cybersecurity

Webroot

McAfee

LogRhythm

Trend Micro

Quick Heal

NSFOCUS

Segmentation

The global threat intelligence market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Threat Intelligence Platforms

Security Information and Event Management

Log Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Incident Forensics

User and Entity Behaviour Analytics

Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Training and Support

Managed Services Security Intelligence Feeds Advanced Threat Management



Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Industry

BFSI

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

The report has been created after detailed and exhaustive studies by the analysts at FMI taking several factors into consideration like monetary, ecological, social, mechanical, and political status of a particular demography. They study the key data to assess the revenue and production of manufacturers across various regions. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key changes in market dynamics in the recent past and the near future.

