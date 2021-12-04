Mobile Money Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2030

Mobile Money Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 20303 min read
The global mobile money market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, according to a new research report released by FMI. Quick turn made by some of high potential economies with limited digital financial inclusion among masses to digitize payments has been a key enabler for mobile money. The indispensable usage of smartphone and affordable cost of internet has played the epicentral role in the adoption of mobile money among retail consumers.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Mobile Money Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the businesses globally. Consumers and businesses are expected to adopt mobile wallets or apps to make cashless payments in order to avoid multiple touchpoints and chances of cross-contamination to stop the spread of COVID-19. To maintain social distancing consumers and businesses are expected to encourage the usage of digital wallets, which will bode well for the mobile money market.
Organizations have started using multi-factor authentication by combining fingerprint technology with password or PINs. Multi-factor authentication is highly secure as it makes difficult for hackers to compromise the customer account. This security method combines something what users know and what user is.
“Key players in the market can gain significant profits by providing mobile money solution with machine learning algorithm that prevents money laundering, identity theft, mobile fraud, and credit card fraud. Machine learning algorithms are applied to automate the analysis of customers’ behavioral patterns for any sign of abnormality giving the ability to identify and flag fraudulent activity in real-time,” says the FMI Analyst
Key Takeaways of Mobile Money Market:
- Mobile money to win growing number of users as payments for multiple services such as ticketing, loans, bills, and utilities gets easier
- Digital wallets to be the most popular form of platform for use of mobile money as they referral and reward systems attract consumers
- Millennials and Generation Z to be remain predominant users of mobile money
- South Asia & Pacific to remain ahead of others as e-commerce gains unprecedented momentum
Mobile Money Market Outlook & Key Findings
- Mobile money market likely to grow at over 24% in 2020 with adoption of digital payments offering safety during a pandemic
- Growing smart phone penetration remains instrumental to all pervasiveness of digital payments
- Mobile banking and intuitive mobile payment applications create opportunities for mobile money provider
- Mobile wallet gains popularity in rural areas of economies as cashless economies become a norm
- Use of mobile money in BFSI vertical to witness approximately 30% Y-o-Y growth from 2020 to 2021
Mobile Money: Mobile Money Solution Providers
Collaboration, partnership with key players and acquisition of niche players is key strategies followed by the leading mobile money solution providers in the market. The global mobile money market is fragmented in size, which remains a key factor for its dynamic competitive nature.
Some of the key players in the mobile money market are,
- Google LLC
- MasterCard Incorporated
- Visa Inc.,
- Western Union
- One97 Communications Ltd
- Mahindra Comviva
- Novatti Group Pty Ltd.
- Obopay
- Panamax Inc.,
- Alepo
- Telepin Software Services Inc.,
Mobile Money Market: Segmentation
The global mobile money market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Solution
- Mobile Money Platform
- Services
- Consulting
- Integration & Deployment
- Support & Maintenance
Transaction Type
- Person to Person
- Person to Business
- Business to Person
- Business to Business
Application
- Bill Payment
- Money Transfer
- Tickets Payment
- Recharge & Top-ups
- Others
Payment Type
- Remote Mobile Payment
- Proximity Mobile Payment
Vertical
- BFSI
- Telecommunication
- Retail
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Travel & Hospitality
- Others
