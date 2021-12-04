Hyper-Converged Systems Market Size 2021 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2030

The advent of virtual technology in the 20th century radically transformed data centers. As data collection and assimilation improved, infrastructure costs reduced, leading to improvements in operational efficiency. Today, hyper-converged systems have enabled information technology companies to acquire an edge by virtue of converging networking resources onto shared, easily accessible and low-cost industry servers. The highly automated nature of hyper-converged infrastructure has helped reduce downtime in firmware upgrades and system refreshes. Additionally, preventing the deleterious effects of system or server crashes on accumulated data through back-ups has been generating immense demand for hyper-converged systems amongst corporate and business entities.

Large and small scale business enterprises are especially reaping immense benefits from hyper-converged systems, particularly in the current situation of crisis. The onset of COVID-19 has led to immense disruptions in business operations due to cessation of production cycles in the wake of nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on travel to contain the virus’s spread. Non-manufacturing industries have mandated their employees to work from home, which has augmented the usage of the artificial intelligence platform. With employees needing access to the companies’ internal servers, the scope of hyper-converged systems is only set to gain traction. Based on these trends, the hyper converged systems market shall register double-digit growth between 2020 and 2030.

“With business organizations expanding their business capabilities on an exponential basis, the need for big data consolidation and protection is the need of the hour. Market vendors are investing a significant portion of their revenue in developing robust hyper-converged systems to help business entities realize this objective,” says a leading analyst at FMI.

Hyper Converged Systems Market- Key Takeaways

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliances remains the most preferred component, followed by server virtualization software;

Increasing business volumes and critical data management boosts applications of hyper convergence systems in large and small and medium sized enterprises;

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) acquires an edge over other industries; manufacturing gathers increased momentum;

North America exhibits tremendous growth potential, attributed to the presence of prominent market players, South Asia & Pacific are set to emerge as the most lucrative markets in the coming years due to favorable business climate.

The hyper converged systems market shall represent a US$ 50 Bn opportunity by the end of 2030.

Hyper Converged Systems Market- Key Driving Factors

Use of software-grade convergence systems to minimize data assimilation complexities and augment operational efficiencies provides fuel to the hyper converged systems market;

The ever-impending risk of data loss due to unforeseen circumstances such as component failure, dearth of internet connectivity or destruction of equipment due to natural disasters drives adoption of hyper converged systems.

Hyper Converged Systems Market- Key Restraints

High demand inelasticity generated due to high costs of procuring additional resources shall impede market growth;

Anticipated Impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak

The ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic has generated favorable trends for the hyper converged systems market. As physical interaction is being increasingly refrained from, attributed to mandatory social distancing guidelines, business entities have shifted to digital platforms to maintain operational continuity. Countries worldwide require employees engaged in non-essential services to work remotely for an indefinite time period. As a result, companies have invested in various hyper-converged systems allowing professionals to operate distantly with in-built virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) features.

Vendors are making available some of their software and hardware technology for free to assist businesses, researchers and work from home users to enable unhindered business operations. For instance, Acronis has made its Cyber Files Cloud file technology free until the end of July making it possible for clients across the world to work with their content without constraints. Likewise, Arcserve, Eden Prairie is assisting businesses by providing direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery freely for an unspecified time period.

Competitive Landscape

The hyper converged systems market is characterized by the presence of a multitude of players, which include but are not limited to Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard, VMware Inc., Pfizer Inc., Acronis, Arcserve Eden Prairie and Fujitsu Ltd. to name a few. Heavy investments in R&D to explore potential growth avenues and investments in product marketing strategies have provided a wide platform for these players to grab a foothold. Important partnerships such as Pfizer with Oracle for creating a cloud based repository titled Clinical Cloud to store clinical data are also characteristics of a successful hyper converged systems market.

More Valuable Insights on the Hyper Converged Systems Market

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hyper-converged systems market, providing historical data from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for the years 2020-2030. To understand the various opportunities present in the hyper-converged systems market, the market study has been segmented on the basis of component (hyper-converged infrastructure appliances, server visualization software and services), enterprise size (large enterprises and SMEs), application (virtualization &VDI, data center consolidation, remote office/branch office (ROBO), backup & DR and others) and industry (BFSI, government, IT & Telecom, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing and others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.).

