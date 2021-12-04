Temperature Detection Screen Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2030

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the temperature detection screen market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on thehttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-detection-screen-market historical and current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Sales of temperature detection screens will surpass the valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2021, as per the forecast of a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. With an impressive projected growth outlook during 2020 – 2030, global temperature detection screen market is most likely to be receiving tailwinds from the current coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

The healthcare industry is witnessing considerable upsurge in demand for contactless thermal scanners and temperature detectors. Such temperature detective screens are playing a crucial role on a global scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The non-contact temperature screening feature helps screen patients while enabling healthcare professional and authorities avoid the contagion.

Key Takeaways of Temperature Detection Screen Market Study

Temperature detection screen market in Europe is expected to hold leading revenue by the end of the forecast period.

The healthcare, and government and law enforcement industries are estimated to be primary end users in the global temperature detection screen market.

Portable/handheld temperature detection screens are likely to register a higher adoption rate compared to their fixed/mounted variants.

Infrared thermal scanning cameras are highly expensive and are estimated to witness a lower rate of adoption as compared to contactless temperature detectors.

Temperature Detection Screen Market : Segmentation

Competition Analysis

Some market players featured in the report are FLIR® Systems, Inc.; Leonardo S.p.A.; Opgal; Optotherm, Inc.; Thermoteknix Systems LTD.; Fluke Corporation; L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.; Axis Communications AB; Seek Thermal Inc.; and 3M.

The global temperature detection screen market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Infrared Thermal Scanning CamerasContactless Temperature Detectors Type Portable/HandheldFixed/Mount End User Government and Law EnforcementMilitary and DefenseHealthcareEnergy and PowerTransportation and LogisticsCommercial SpacesOthers Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaMiddle East and Africa

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Key Market Trends

Chapter 4. Global Temperature Detection Screen Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 5. Global Temperature Detection Screen Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 7. Market Background

Chapter 8. Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Chapter 9. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

Chapter 10. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

Chapter 11. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Chapter 12. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

Chapter 13. North America Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Chapter 14. Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Chapter 15. Europe Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Chapter 16. South Asia Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Chapter 17. East Asia Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Chapter 18. Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Chapter 19. Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 20. Competition Analysis

Chapter 21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Chapter 22. Research Methodology

