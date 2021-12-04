December 4, 2021

Temperature Detection Screen Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2030

anamika

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the temperature detection screen market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on thehttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-detection-screen-market historical and current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Sales of temperature detection screens will surpass the valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2021, as per the forecast of a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. With an impressive projected growth outlook during 2020 – 2030, global temperature detection screen market is most likely to be receiving tailwinds from the current coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

The healthcare industry is witnessing considerable upsurge in demand for contactless thermal scanners and temperature detectors. Such temperature detective screens are playing a crucial role on a global scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The non-contact temperature screening feature helps screen patients while enabling healthcare professional and authorities avoid the contagion.

Key Takeaways of Temperature Detection Screen Market Study

  • Temperature detection screen market in Europe is expected to hold leading revenue by the end of the forecast period.
  • The healthcare, and government and law enforcement industries are estimated to be primary end users in the global temperature detection screen market.
  • Portable/handheld temperature detection screens are likely to register a higher adoption rate compared to their fixed/mounted variants.
  • Infrared thermal scanning cameras are highly expensive and are estimated to witness a lower rate of adoption as compared to contactless temperature detectors.

Temperature Detection Screen Market : Segmentation

Competition Analysis

Some market players featured in the report are FLIR® Systems, Inc.; Leonardo S.p.A.; Opgal; Optotherm, Inc.; Thermoteknix Systems LTD.; Fluke Corporation; L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.; Axis Communications AB; Seek Thermal Inc.; and 3M.

The global temperature detection screen market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Infrared Thermal Scanning CamerasContactless Temperature Detectors
Type Portable/HandheldFixed/Mount
End User Government and Law EnforcementMilitary and DefenseHealthcareEnergy and PowerTransportation and LogisticsCommercial SpacesOthers
Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaMiddle East and Africa

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Key Market Trends
Chapter 4. Global Temperature Detection Screen Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
Chapter 5. Global Temperature Detection Screen Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
Chapter 7. Market Background
Chapter 8. Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type
Chapter 9. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User
Chapter 10. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range
Chapter 11. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel
Chapter 12. Global Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region
Chapter 13. North America Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
Chapter 14. Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
Chapter 15. Europe Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
Chapter 16. South Asia Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
Chapter 17. East Asia Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
Chapter 18. Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
Chapter 19. Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 20. Competition Analysis
Chapter 21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
Chapter 22. Research Methodology

