Collaboration Tools Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2029

Unified collaboration and communication are a blend of enterprise communication tools amassed and coordinated into a single management system. The collaboration tools market is anticipated to essentially profit by the implementation of these tools. Unified collaboration and communication tools give consistent client experience by incorporating various tools and technologies including cloud architects, instant messaging, voice, video and audio conferencing, desktop sharing, and telephony calls that assist individuals to work together more viably anyplace and on any gadget.

The global collaboration tools market is anticipated to reflect a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

“Key participants in the market could gain noteworthy profits by offering cognitive intelligence-based collaboration tools which convey deep learning capabilities, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, thereby offering a virtual team experience all over several locations,” says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Collaboration Tools Market Study

The intranet and portal platform category is likely to account for noteworthy share in the collaboration tools market, as these portals serve as a central hub in offering information as well as incorporating employee’s applications.

Based on the deployment, the cloud category is projected to record a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period.

SMEs are accepting SaaS collaboration software that is accessible on a subscription base and is scalable and flexible to demands for several employees.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to lead the global collaboration tools market, as the requirement for remarkable collaboration for enhancing workforce productivity and communication is expanding all over several organizations in nations such as India and China.

Expanding implementation of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) such as smartphones, tablets, etc., the trend in the IT & telecom sector is likely to expand the requirement for collaboration tools to support, manage, and secure devices.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality for Real-Time Remote Collaboration

Augmented reality and virtual reality allow real-time remote collaboration goes through for enterprises. Enterprises are utilizing these tools to have informational services based on the location. Additionally, QR codes offer access to information and people regarding the company’s services or products. As distributed teams are turning out to be a norm all over companies, AR and VR technologies are demonstrating to be practicable for communication among employees although the employees are not nearby in the same place. Changing backgrounds, supporting avatars, cataloging body language, and immersive boardroom experiences are a few attributes that VR and AR make possible. VR and AR permit multiuser capabilities where users could join forces to work on product development and design in the digital world.

For example, RealSense provides VR products that could change the background of the content of the live streamer to heighten presentations for all. Also, market players are investing in systems and solutions and are likely to make noteworthy revenue from the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector. However, the absence of enterprise-wide collaboration techniques, maintenance costs and high deployment, and data security problems are limiting the expansion of the collaboration tools market.

COLLABORATION TOOLS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global collaboration tools market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Platforms Unified Messaging Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization Portals & Intranet Platforms Project Management Platforms Enterprise Social Networks

Services Integration Service Technical Support Consulting



Deployment

On- premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & e-Commerce

Manufacturing

Others

