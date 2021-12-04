Vegan Cheese Market exhibit at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2021 and 2028

The global vegan cheese market size was valued at US$ 2,148.7 Mn in 2019. It is forecast to exhibit at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2028. Rising disposable income of consumers, coupled with their willingness to spend on premium products, will aid the expansion of the market, finds Future Market Insights in a report, titled “Global Vegan Cheese Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019–2028.” The report examines the factors influencing the market from a global as well as regional perspective. It discovers hidden opportunities for the leading market players. In addition to this, the report identifies the chief growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Most people are apprehensive about going vegan since they find it difficult eliminating cheese from their favourite foods. While consumers may find it difficult to abstain from burgers, pizzas, and other popular food preparation where cheese is a key ingredient, opting for healthier alternative can bring about a positive change. Leading vegan cheese brands are therefore amplifying their promotional strategies to spread the word about their product. This will help manufacturers can gain significant traction.

Stoked by the ongoing vegan cheese market growth, manufactures will witness impressive sales opportunities. In addition to this, a wholesome plant-based diet could prove cheaper than omnivorous diet. This is acting as a chief growth driver increasing demand across various product categories such as mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, ricotta, cream cheese, and others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7772

Some of the key takeaways from the report are:

The expansion of plant-based food industry will support the growth of the vegan cheese market. With the demand for plant-based alternative rising, the market is likely to report impressive growth through the course of the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the vegan cheese market is broadly categorized into direct and indirect sales channels. Of these, the indirect sales segment holds dominant vegan cheese market share.

Among indirect sales segments, convenience store is likely to emerge as the most attractive segment.

Among product types available in the market, the demand for mozzarella vegan cheese is expected to remain high owing to its versatility of use in different recipes.

On the basis of source, the almond milk segment is forecast to witness highest growth.

“Leading players are focusing on expanding their geographic presence, besides launching novel products to gain competitive advantage. In addition to these, several companies are offering cost-effective products to woo their consumers.”

Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance to Fuel Demand for Vegan Cheese

A considerably large section of population around the world is lactose intolerant. People with lactose intolerance can rarely enjoy delicacies prepared with milk or milk-derived ingredients. It is due to this that the demand for vegan cheese is on a rise. Vegan cheese is a plant-based dairy alternative, particularly suitable for those suffering from lactose intolerance. Against this backdrop, an increasing number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes have started introducing vegan cheese in their menu to attract consumers who prefer vegan diets and those who are lactose intolerant.

Increasing Disposable Income of Consumers Supports their Purchase Decision

In the last couple of years, consumers’ willingness to spend on exotic and humane plant-based diet has greatly increased. In addition to this, a stable increase in the demand for novel food alternatives is noticed. They are motivated by various advertisements and campaigns to obtain essential nutrients from plant-based alternatives, and this decision is supported to an extent by their increasing disposable income.

Who is winning

Despite witnessing impressive growth opportunities, lack of awareness is a key factor limiting the market’s expansion in developing and underdeveloped regions. As a result of this, conventional dairy products continue to remain popular in several potentially lucrative markets. This is a chief factor restraining the market’s expansion.

Nonetheless, the market players are likely to overcome this challenge as they invest in marketing strategies besides innovating healthier and more cost-effective vegan cheese. Also, concerns pertaining to animal welfare is expected to tip scale in favour of veganism, in turn bolstering growth opportunities for the vegan cheese market.

Some of the leading players operating in the vegan cheese market are Daiya Foods, Inc., Follow Your Heart, Go Veggie, Parmela Creamery, Kinda Co., Bute Island Foods Ltd., Vtopian Artisan Cheeses, Kite Hill, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Vermont Farmstead, and Good Planet Foods.

Get Valuable Insights into Vegan Cheese Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vegan cheese market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2028. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, ricotta, and others. On the basis of form, it can be classified into shreds, blocks and wedges, and slices. Based on source, the overall vegan cheese market share can be categorized into almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, soy milk, and others. In addition to these, food processing, food service/ HoReCa, and household/ retail are the key end-use segments studied in the report. Furthermore, the report bifurcates the market into organic and conventional in terms of nature. On the basis of sales channel, the market covers direct sales, indirect sales, and online retailers. Regional, the global market encompasses North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the Middle East and Africa.

For Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-cheese-market/table-of-content

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE LEADING VEGAN CHEESE BRANDS?

Some of the leading brands in the vegan cheese market are:

Daiya Foods, Inc.,

Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc.,

Violife, Miyoko’s Kitchen, and

Tofutti.

Which is the most popular variety of vegan cheese?

Mozzarella vegan cheese is currently in high demand. This type of cheese possesses melty and stretchy qualities very similar to conventional mozzarella. It is therefore used in the preparation of vegan cheese pizza and pasta. Its demand is rising especially among consumers who love to eat healthy but without compromising on taste.

What is vegan cheese made of?

Vegan cheese is entirely plant-based. It is often considered a rich source of soy protein. It is made from coconut oil, soy milk, and plant milk derived from nuts such as almonds, pine nuts, and cashews.

What drives vegan cheese market?

The rising demand for plant-based alternative drives the vegan cheese market. It is expected to rise at over 8% CAGR between 2018 and 2028. Rising disposable income of consumers, coupled with their willingness to spend on healthier alternatives of their favourite foods will aid the vegan cheese market growth.

Are there any negative effects of vegan cheese?

While vegan cheese is considered exceptionally healthy, especially for lactose intolerant people, solely relying on its consumption may have adverse health impacts. For instance, replacing milk products entirely with vegan cheese can cause anaemia in pregnant women and growth deficiency in children. Nonetheless, companies are likely to introduce more efficient and healthier options in the future to mitigate aforementioned concerns.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.