Acetyl Serine Market 2021 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2031

According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Growth in Amino Acid sales due to rising demand from several end use industries like Animal feed, food and dietary supplements and pharmaceutical sectors to boost the demand for Acetyl serine. This is owing to the application of this product in synthesis of common amino acids. Hence demand is all set to witness significant market rise during the forecast period, at a projected CAGR of 4-6% during 2021-2031. What Factor is Driving Demand for Acetyl Serine?

Due to growing awareness about benefits of healthy food and necessary dietary supplements among the consumers creating robust demand for various dietary supplements which in turn creating significant demand for the ingredients used in their synthesis like acetyl serine. Consumption of dietary supplements is likely to increase in near future due to promotion of health and fitness activities and various technological advancements like fitness tracker, heart rate monitor etc. which will create robust opportunities for its volume to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In addition, aging population in order to maintain their good health and quality of life consuming supplements as per their needs in order to compensate various changes in their bodies due to aging. However, high cost of dietary supplements and their ingredients including acetyl serine remains a longstanding challenge for its manufacturers to overcome during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. China and Japan Acetyl Serine Market outlook

Growing awareness in the population towards sports and fitness activities makes Europe a lucrative market for dietary supplements which in turns promotes market growth in Europe. In addition, Europe accounts for one largest market for pharmaceutical industry with countries like Germany, Italy, France, UK, and others being on top owing to developing research and development activities in Europe which can also create ample of opportunities. In addition, Product also finds various applications under animal feed additives. European Animal feed additives demand is rising from past few years due to rising awareness about the quality of animal derived products among the consumers. The stringent regulatory scenario governing the health and safety of farmed animals also helps create demand for feed additives and thus propel demand for such products. Who are the Manufacturers and Suppliers of Acetyl Serine?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers includes Merck KGaA

Guanzhou LES Biological Company Limited

Alfa Aesar ( Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Shanghai Hanhong Scientific Company Ltd.

Energy Chemicals Shanghai

Bide Pharmatech Limited

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Key Segments of Acetyl Serine Market

By Chemical: Acetyl L-Serine

N-Acetyl – L – Serine

O- Acetyl Serine By End Use: Feed Additive

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals By Region: North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Russia Nordics Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia Pacific India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

