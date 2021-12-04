Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by Top Companies, Future Challenges, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2031

The demand outlook for global banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market remains impressive as Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts sales to surpass US$ 12.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

The market is expected to register impressive growth as the adoption of BaaS platform surges within fintech corporations. As per the study, the global BaaS platform market is poised to expand at 15.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

With increasing adoption of digital banking services across several domains, demand for BaaS platform has surged in medium and small sized organizations. Integration of artificial intelligence, block-chain technology, and API services within internet banking also will boost the demand.

Several banks and financial institutions are investing in digital transformation to offer tech savvy banking operations. Large organizations are increasing the adoption of BaaS platform to enhance their customer base.

Driven by the outbreak of COVID-19, various organizations are revamping their businesses by implementing digital banking services. Hence, adoption of BaaS platforms witnessed a sudden spike as organizations raced to deliver outstanding digital experience to their customers.

Adoption of BaaS platform within fintech corporations increased at a remarkable pace. Increasing reliance on mobile banking, digital payments, and net-banking among consumers also has aided the market growth.

“Rapid proliferation of work-from-home and increasing reliance on digital payments and online banking is encouraging key players to implement block-chain and artificial intelligence technology to deliver secure services to the customers. This is amplifying sales in the market,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Banking-as-a-Service Platform Market Survey

In terms of solution, BaaS APIs segment will witness growth at a robust 17% CAGR during the forecast period

Banking as service platform will account for the leading market share and continue to retain its dominance through 2031

Large organizations will account for half of global banking-as-a-service market sales

In terms of enterprise size, mid and small-sized organizations segment will register remarkable growth at 16.6% CAGR

Fintech corporations are expected to be the leading end-users of BaaS platforms, accounting for a share of nearly 26%

The U.K. market will register highest sales across Europe , accounting for nearly 29% of market share

, accounting for nearly 29% of market share Demand for banking-as-a-service platform across the U.S. is set to rise at an impressive 15% CAGR

India banking-as-a-service platform market will register staggering growth at 26% CAGR owing to the flourishing fintech companies in the country

Key Drivers

Adoption of BaaS platform among diverse end users such as clothing industry, online retailers, and others will increase as they aim for expanding their customer base

Surging collaboration between incumbents and fintech innovators to distribute financial products and gain remunerative opportunities will boost the market

As BaaS platform reduces digitization costs for incumbents, more fintech companies are adopting these services to gain edge in the industry

Key Restraints:

Lack of protection of secure data and flexibility will act as challenge for banking-as-a-service providers

Unavailability of secure platforms to deploy targeted solutions might hamper the market growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the market are focusing on acquiring fintech start-ups to develop their own net-banking and digital banking products to reduce their churn rates. Also, the players are coming up innovative solutions to serve their customers.

Rapidly changing demand from various organizations for advanced banking products and digitalization is encouraging leading players to rely on third parties and develop new APIs services.

For instance,

In September 2021 , Monese, the leading European fintech announced the launch of banking-as-a-service platform and new partnership with Investec Bank Plc.

, Monese, the leading European fintech announced the launch of banking-as-a-service platform and new partnership with Investec Bank Plc. Temenos, the banking software company, on September 26, 2021 , announced its strategic collaboration with Vodeno, a fully cloud-native BaaS provider and Aion Bank, a European licensed digital bank to accelerate banking as a service deployment in Europe .

, announced its strategic collaboration with Vodeno, a fully cloud-native BaaS provider and Aion Bank, a European licensed digital bank to accelerate banking as a service deployment in . In July 2021 , Cermati Fintech Group launched its BaaS technology platform product in Indonesia through a strategic partnership with BCA Digital, a leading bank in Indonesia and Blibli.

Some of the key players operating in the banking-as-a-service platform industry market profiled by FMI are:

Sopra Banking Software

Solarisbank AG

Bankable

Treezor

11:FS Foundry

Clearbank Ltd.

Q2 Software, Inc.

Green Dot Corporation

Sterling National Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), S.A

Unit Finance Inc.

Starling Bank

Treasury Prime

ADVAPAY OÜ

Technisys.

Others

