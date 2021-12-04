FIDO Authentication Market Size 2021 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the FIDO authentication market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The FIDO authentication solutions revenue totalled ~US$ 849.6 Mn in 2020, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall market is expected to reach ~US$ 8.0 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% for 2021 – 31. The demand for FIDO authentication solutions will continue accelerating, increasing competition prevalent in the market. FMI has forecast the top 5 providers to account for around 69.4% of total market in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on FIDO Authentication Market

While ensuring employee safety and business continuity remained paramount, public companies were simultaneously challenged by a sudden decline in consumer demand, a continuing halt or reduction in onsite activities, and global supply chain issues, which began in China shortly before impacting services in Europe and the Americas regions.

Competition Analysis

Report includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Aware, Inc., OneSpan, HYPR Corp, Yubico, Daon, Thales Group, RSA Security LLC, Movenda, Nok Nok Labs, Inc., Bluink Ltd., Century Longmai Technology Co., Ltd., Raonsecure Co., Ltd., International Systems Research Co. (ISR), Hypersecu Information Systems, Inc. among others.

FIDO Authentication Outlook by Category

By Solution:

FIDO U2F Authentication Devices (Security Keys)

FIDO Authentication SDKs FIDO Client SDK FIDO Server SDK

Services Technology Consulting Integration & Deployment FIDO Certification Services Support Services



By Application:

Payment Processing

PKI/Credential Management

Document Signing

User Authentication

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & CPG

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Others

Key Takeaways: FIDO Authentication Market

By solution segment, the FIDO U2F Authentication Devices (Security Keys) segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for FIDO authentication during the forecast period. The segment estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.4% through 2031.

The adoption of FIDO authentication solutions in PKI/credential management is expected to rise at maximum pace with a significant CAGR of 26.7% between 2021 & 2031.

Demand for FIDO authentication in IT & Telecom and BFSI sector is estimated to grow at impressive CAGRs. Of these, BFSI industry is expected to account for leading share in FIDO authentication sales forecast during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2021. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2021 & 2031.

The market in Japan is expected to progress at a CAGR of 28.5% through 2031.

In the U.K., sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 23% over the next ten years.

Key Points Covered in FIDO Authentication Market Survey

