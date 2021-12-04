Composable-Disaggregated Infrastructure Market Size 2021 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the composable-disaggregated infrastructure market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The composable-disaggregated infrastructure solutions revenue totalled ~ US$ 1.8 Bn for 2020, according to Future Market Insights. The overall market is expected to reach ~ US$ 22.7 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 26.3% through 2031. The demand for composable-disaggregated infrastructure solutions will accelerate with top 5 providers holding around 55.5% of total market in 2020.

Newly released data on the composable-disaggregated infrastructure demand outlook indicates 24.5% y-o-y growth in 2021. Among end users, the market share for cloud providers segment is largest among all. However, the enterprise segment will grow at 28.6% CAGR to remain dominant through the assessment period.

Key Points Covered

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Composable-Disaggregated Infrastructure market and how to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

“Software defined infrastructure is becoming leading option for enterprises that want to invest in cost-effective, simplified IT management and eliminate platform silos in the datacenter. Thereby composable disaggregated infrastructure is going to be the top choice for enterprises as it helps to allocate the exact compute, storage or memory resources needed in any situation and also helps in increasing agility” says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure Market

By component segment, the disaggregated hardware is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global Composable/disaggregated infrastructure demand during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 27.0% through 2031.

Demand for composable/disaggregated infrastructure in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is expected to rise at maximum pace as these organizations continue adopting composable/disaggregated infrastructure solutions and cloud based solutions for better ROI.

Demand for composable/disaggregated infrastructure among enterprises and cloud providers is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGRs. Of these, cloud provider is expected to account for leading share in composable/disaggregated infrastructure sales forecast during the forecast period.

The U.S. is expected to lead the market followed by the U.K. and Germany in 2021.

Australia and New Zealand are anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2021 & 2031.

The market in India is expected to progress at a CAGR of 36.8% through 2031.

In the GCC Countries, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 33% over the next ten years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Composable/Disaggregated Infrastructure Market

The health concerns are increasing around the world and causing significant business impact due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic particularly when it comes to delivering data. IT operations associated with data centers got drastically disrupted during this pandemic.

Physically moving servers, closing buildings and opening a new space, is massively more complicated in the Covid-19 world. However, the pandemic has forced the organizations to adopt digitalization, as there is increasing demand for remote working calls for increasing mobilization of cloud computing to cope with increasing demand for data.

Hence, the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation and understood the value and role of data centers in the face of global disruptions. Countries have experienced exponential growth in data demand.

This pandemic has underscored the importance of digital technology and data centers and has increased the adoption of servers during the pandemic. It is also expected to witness significant growth during and post-pandemic era.

Thus, the demand for composable/disaggregated infrastructure is estimated to grow around 21% to 24% Y-o-Y from 2019 to 2021.

Key Highlights from Report

Which region is expected to showcase significant growth in composable-disaggregated infrastructure solutions demand?South Asia & Pacific are expected to register strong growth in the market at 32.8% CAGR between 2021 & 2031. However, North America currently leads the market, with share of ~ 29% in 2021.

CAGR between 2021 & 2031. However, North America currently leads the market, with share of ~ in 2021. Which is the most attractive component in the composable-disaggregated infrastructure market?Disaggregated hardware is currently the most attractive, accounting for over 62% of revenue generated in 2020. Moreover, the segment is expected to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 27% throughout the forecast period.

of revenue generated in 2020. Moreover, the segment is expected to witness robust growth at a CAGR of throughout the forecast period. Which are some of the leading companies offering composable-disaggregated infrastructure solutions?Some of the leading market players are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, and DriveScale, among others. Nearly 75% of the market share is currently covered by the top 9 players.

of the market share is currently covered by the top 9 players. Who are the leading end users of composable-disaggregated infrastructure solutions?Cloud providers segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period, generating revenue of US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031. However, enterprises segment is likely to expand with a CAGR of ~ 28% through 2031.

by 2031. However, enterprises segment is likely to expand with a CAGR of ~ through 2031. How much is the global composable-disaggregated infrastructure demand worth?The market was valued at ~US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, and is estimated to grow at an exceptional pace with a CAGR of 26.3% to reach ~ US$ 22.7 Bn in 2031.

in 2020, and is estimated to grow at an exceptional pace with a CAGR of to reach ~ in 2031. What will be the demand outlook/ sales forecast for Composable-Disaggregated infrastructure?Sales of composable-disaggregated infrastructure solutions is expected to be valued at ~ US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2021, and is likely to reach ~ US$ 22.7 Bn by 2031.

by the end of 2021, and is likely to reach ~ by 2031. At what rate did the composable-disaggregated infrastructure market grow during 2016-2020?The market in last 5 years (2016 – 2020) grew at a CAGR of 22.2%.

What is driving demand of composable-disaggregated infrastructure?Increase in business analytics workload, implementation of methodologies such as DevOps, increased customer expectations, rise of automation and standardization tools and emergence of hybrid cloud are the key factors driving the market growth.

Which countries are key providers of Composable-Disaggregated infrastructure solutions?Countries involved in providing Composable-Disaggregated Infrastructure solutions include the U.S., India, U.K., and Japan.

What is the current composable-disaggregated infrastructure market value?The global composable-disaggregated infrastructure market is expected to register growth at 24.5% CAGR in 2021 .

. What are the top 5 countries driving demand?Top 5 countries driving demand for composable-disaggregated infrastructure include the U.S., Japan, India, Germany, and U.K.

What is the North America Market Outlook?North America is predicted to remain most attractive markets during the forecast period, according to FMI. The U.S. is expected to account for over 79% of the North America market through 2031.

How will the Europe composable-disaggregated infrastructure industry growth unfold?The composable-disaggregated infrastructure industry in Europe is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. What is the key market statistics in South Korea and Japan?The demand in Japan and South Korea was valued at US$ 102.5 Mn and US$ 59.5 Mn in 2020, respectively, and is projected to register CAGR of 27.3% and 29.3% through 2031.

