Radar & LiDAR Technology for Railways Application Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2031

The global Radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market is expected to grow at 9.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

Radar & LiDAR technology is gaining traction in railway and transportation sector as a part of train protection and collision prevention system. Increasing demand for radar and LiDAR sensors in smart railway systems will inflate the market growth.

Recent developments in technology used to control train traffic, track train routing and scheduling, and detect on-track pedestrian will support the radar & LiDAR technology for railways application growth.

Increasing government investment towards designing autonomous railway system especially in emerging economies and surge in demand for radar sensors will emerge as market drivers. Some of the leading companies are launching advanced LiDAR systems to offer higher resolution and improved accuracy. These attributes are considered extremely critical for tracking railway speed.

Mobile LiDAR equipments are capable of high speed mapping of rail corridors with rate of 1.1 Mn per second. This equipment is installed on a vehicle or train locomotive. As the vehicle moves the LiDAR perfectly maps the tracks and surrounding area.

Incorporation of mobile LiDAR equipment in railways infrastructure project planning and development, along with construction, operations, maintenance, safety, and asset management will accelerate the market growth.

“Companies operating in the market are launching advanced solutions to improve rail collision prevention mechanism. Their efforts will elevate the market demand,” says the FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

The global radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market is forecast to reach the valuation of US$ 4.98 Bn by the end of assessment period

by the end of assessment period The U.S. radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market is anticipated to grow at 10.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing government funding towards improving productivity will aid overall expansion.

Rapid adoption of technology for producing digital railways system and increasing government initiatives towards developing high speed rail network will have positive influence on the U.K. radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market growth.

China has been working extensively towards developing its railway infrastructure. With increasing research and development initiatives undertaken for digitization of railway system, impressive growth is on card for the China radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market.

Integration of cloud based traffic planning solutions with railways and track management system will fuel the market growth during the upcoming years.

Increasing demand for safe protection system, reliable scheduling and tracking of trains along with their positioning has perpetuated the radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market demand.

Competitive Landscape

According to the study by Future Market Insights, market leaders are employing various inorganic and organic marketing strategies to deepen their market penetration into emerging markets.

Growth strategies include new product development and product launches to strengthen their market position. They are also participating in strategic merger and acquisition to strengthen their footprint.

For instance,

A new LiDAR sensor was launched by Bosch in July 2020 . The working of the sensor is to calculate the distance between target objects by illuminating them with laser light and measuring the reflected pulses. It is capable of detecting objects within 250m range and can recognize 24 objects simultaneously. It is incorporated in railways as a safety and monitoring system.

. The working of the sensor is to calculate the distance between target objects by illuminating them with laser light and measuring the reflected pulses. It is capable of detecting objects within range and can recognize 24 objects simultaneously. It is incorporated in railways as a safety and monitoring system. PPC-10G (70/80 GHz), a wireless radio was inspected by ELVA-1in October 2020 for train-to-ground connectivity. The system is developed to solve the problem of providing high-speed trains with a broadband Internet connection on straight sections of the railway.

for train-to-ground connectivity. The system is developed to solve the problem of providing high-speed trains with a broadband Internet connection on straight sections of the railway. Hupac Intermodal launched Train Radar, a device which provides real-time train running information in January 2020 . It makes real-time tracking and accessing ETA information very comfortable. It gives fast and accurate information regarding the intermodal transport management.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Radarxense BV

Radar Vision

Earth Radar Pty Ltd

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Navtech Radar

ELVA-1

DEUTA-WERKE GmbH

Hupac Intermodal

BlackBerry Limited

Leica Geosystems AG

Trimble Inc.

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GMBH

SICK AG

Quantum Spatial

Velodyne Lidar

YellowScan

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

XenomatiX

IDS GeoRadar (Hexagon)

More Insights on the Global Radar & LiDAR technology for railways application Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of various parameters. These include:

Radar Technology Radar Sensor Modules Speed Measurement Radar Sensors Distance Measurement Radar Sensors Service Integration & Installation Services Support Services

LiDAR Technology Devices Mobile LiDAR Scanners Aerial LiDAR Drones On-board LiDAR Sensors LiDAR Processing & Mapping Software Services LiDAR Survey & Mapping Services Consulting Services Support Services



Application

Railway Track Faults Detection

Rail Collision

Pedestrian Detection

Train Tracking & Control

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market radar & LiDAR technology for railways application expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the radar & LiDAR technology for railways application sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on radar & LiDAR technology for railways application market?

