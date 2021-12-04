Virtual Machine Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2031

Increasing adoption of hypervisor based virtualization over conventional cloud system software and container-based virtualization in the field of computing, which drive developments in the virtual machine industry. The global virtual machine market is estimated to reflect an exponential growth rate of over 15% CAGR during the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for cloud computing solutions will support developments in the market through the coming years. Data management applications in retail, telecom, government, and information technology sectors are also aiding the development and sales of virtual machine products.

The global virtual machine market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 119.89 Bn by 2031. Increasing adoption of heavy applications among organizations and rise in cloud computing technologies across the globe has fuelled the demand for virtual machine systems and solutions. Moreover, virtual machines enables time and money saving for businesses.

“A prominent driving factor for the rapidly growing virtual machine market is the growing perception on the scope of how technology can be deployed in multiple industry settings. While earlier versions of server virtualization software were largely used as a viable avenue for test & development and server consolidation, newer products are gaining ground for utility computing applications,” says the FMI study.

Virtual Machine Market – Primary Takeaways

Efforts to improve on business agility with devices on multiple OS drives adoption in small and medium enterprises.

VMware, Huawei and IBM accounts for close to 90% of the global market, with commoditization and saturation being key influencers.

The presence of leading cloud computing service providers contributes to the share of the US market.

India and UK are high potential markets owing to the presence of major international IT firms and data centers.

Virtual Machine Market – Growth Factors

Advantages in terms of storage on demand and scalability of operations for rapid data recovery drives growth.

Wide scope of applications in multiple end use industry is a major factor supporting adoption in the market.

Organizational device management improvements allowing simultaneous operations on thousands of devices will boost developments in the sector.

Virtual Machines Market – Major Constraints

Virtualization resource distribution and backwards compatibility issues are challenges for developers.

Problems with reliability for security and backup in interoperable devices holds back development options.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The players participating in the virtual machine market have found key opportunities for growth associated with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdown restrictions on human movement and the resultant popularity of work from home practices and the demand for cloud services have bolstered operations in the industry. Remote integration of organizational data operations has driven demand.

Growth is likely to continue through 2021 as cloud deployment continues to gain importance. The virtual machines market will witness substantial opportunities for growth in the near future, supported by changes in operational robustness and security standards, with software development opportunities arising from mobile device applications.

Competition Landscape

Prominent manufacturers taking part in the virtual machines market include but are not limited to Parallels Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH, VMware Inc., Huawei Technologies, Amazon Web Services Inc., Citrix, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group, and Oracle Corporation.

Market leaders in the virtual machine market are pushing for product development efforts to improve functionality, with strategic collaborations gaining ground for superior development capabilities and expertise.

NVIDIA and VMware in March 2021 announced the release of their joint AI-ready virtual machine enterprise platform, with transfer learning with accuracy in smaller data set models. Further, Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of a new Azure module for virtual machine operations with signed and verified bootloaders, based on Virtual Trusted Platform Module standards. Linux released its new Virtual M68k Machine patches based on Goldfish interface, which will come with QEMU side support with the 6.0 version in patch form.

