Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market is expected to reach US$ 242.80 Mn in 2028 with a CAGR of CAGR of 18.6% – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 63.40 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 242.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The growing trend of the small form factor-based handheld electronic devices is one of the major factors, which is accelerating the market growth. The technological advancements in electronics manufacturing, such as miniaturization, have influenced various markets, including military, aerospace, medical, media, retail, and consumer electronics. The devices with small form factor-based packages embed more functionality. They are becoming an alternative to traditional packaging systems. Personalized healthcare gadgets, thin-sized smartphones, compact PCs, and other devices are designed with embedded die packaging technology-based components, such as processors, sensors, RF modules, and others. Continuous developments in advanced packaging technologies, such as IC package substrate and flexible board, are further boosting the device performance by resolving the technical challenges. This, in turn, is driving the embedded die packaging technology market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the semiconductor industry and the economic growth of almost every country. The semiconductor industry took a major hit as the demand for electronics components from every industrial sector and end consumers were reduced. The revenue model for microelectronics has declined as there was no mass production during the lockdown period. Post-lockdown, the semiconductor industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted their operations, with preventive measures. In addition, work from home and remote monitoring strategies also helped to increase the sale of advanced electronics products for better connectivity. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the COVID-19 pandemic created a major impact on the semiconductor industry for the first half of the year 2020, while in third-quarter worldwide sales increased by around 11%.

Growing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Electronic gadgets are being developed using small form factor electronic components to enhance the space and improve the final product design. Customers are preferring compact, small-sized handheld electronic devices offering maximum features. To enhance user experience, companies are developing miniaturized electronics to integrate maximum components on a single die. Integrating a maximum number of components, such as sensors and processors, in a single die offers enhanced features for customers. The rising techno-savvy population is one of the major factors for the miniaturization of electronics as it has created stiff competition in market players to offer a maximum number of features in a single device.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market: Platform Type

Packaging technology has evolved rapidly to enhance the packaging of small electronic components in a single die to optimize the space in the final device. In the IC package substrate platform, the semiconductor die gets embedded within standard PCB (printed circuit board) material, such as laminated layers and lead frames, at the time of formation of the substrate. The platform offers various benefits, such as miniaturization & design flexibility; improved reliability and mechanical stability; and improved thermal & electrical thermal performance. In terms of platform, the embedded die packaging technology market is segmented into IC package substrate, rigid board, and flexible board.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ASE Group; Microsemi; General Electric Company; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; Fujikura Ltd.; Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.; Schweizer Electronic AG; Amkor Technology, Inc.; Infineon Technologies Ag; and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft are among the few major companies operating in the embedded die packaging technology market.

Players operating in the embedded die packaging technology market focus on strategies such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches to maintain their positions in the market.

In August 2020, Schweizer Electronic AG formed a sales representative agreement with Varikorea Co., Ltd to promote SCHWEIZER’s high-tech printed circuit boards and embedding solutions in South Korea.

In August 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) launched new 3D silicon tacking and advanced packaging technology.

