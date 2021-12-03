RFID Locks Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.6% to reach US$ 8,779.61 million from 2020 to 2027 | The Insight Partners

RFID Locks Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “RFID Locks Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Access Device and End-User,” the market was valued at US$ 3,585.11 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,779.61 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

An array of apartments, residential homes, small commercial buildings, schools, and other similar spaces are still using old-fashioned key-and-door knob locks in their exterior & interior doors. With growing urbanization and rising demand for security, business owners & homeowners getting inclined to smart locking systems. Therefore, the lock manufacturers are incorporating smart technology in their electronic locks to make them smart. Therefore, the emergence of RFID locks which can be accessed through smartphones is receiving high momentum. Smartphone use or voice command is a few better methods of opening/closing doors while omitting demand for keys. Growth in smartphone penetration is expected to promote the use of RFID locks among target end-users.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘RFID Locks Market’ provides the analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecasts for 2028, factoring in the impact of the Covid -19 Situation.

Growing Urbanization

Urbanization is showcasing an upward trend due to the growing population and rising rural to urban migration across the world. The growth rate of the urban population is higher in less-developed countries than in more-developed countries. The migration of people demands new workplaces, housing, and stores, which drives the requirement for security and access solutions in buildings to prevent unauthorized entry. With that said, smart locking systems are being increasingly installed in apartments, houses, warehouses, office buildings, hotels, and many other places. Further, the development of touchpad digital locks, fingerprint locks, RFID cards, and other smart locks offers added convenience to users, as there is no need to memorize the password or carry a key. The growth in access security solutions is evident in residential and commercial sectors where the potential of adopting connectivity is increasing, which is driving the demand for smart home security products, such as connected locks.

RFID Locks Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Assa Abloy AB; Bai Fu Co., Ltd.; Digilock (Security People, Inc.); dormakaba Holding AG; Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe & Fletcher Group); Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; Onity Inc.; Qilocks Equipment Ltd; Samsung Group; and Senseon (Accuride International Inc.) are among the few major companies operating in the RFID locks market.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

In February 2021, Digilock (Security People, Inc.) launched a 6g smart lock product line with a cloud-based network management system. Digilock’s 6G locks continue to be wireless to easily install on new builds, retrofits, and upgrades.

In December 2020, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited had announced a golden festival offer, an engaging initiative that gives consumers a chance to get gold vouchers worth up to INR 50,000. These winners were chosen through a lucky draw on a weekly basis.

In March 2019, Qilocks Equipment Ltd had provided contactless entry for hotel guests with RFID locks. There are three main parts that make up a passive RFID system—an RFID reader or interrogator, an RFID antenna, and RFID tags.

