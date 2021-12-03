Event Management Software Market Overview 2021, Analysis by Leading Keyplayers

Global Event Management Software Market 2020 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

The event management software market accounted for US$ 5810.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.02% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 21287.6 Mn by 2027.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Active Network, LLC

Arlo Software Limited

Attendify

Aventri, Inc.

Bizzabo, Inc.

Cvent, Inc.

Event Espresso LLC

Eventbrite, Inc.

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

Zerista Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Event Management Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Event Management Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Event Management Software industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Event Management Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Event Management Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Event Management Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Event Management Software Market – By Solution Type

Software

Services

Event Management Software Market – By Application

Event Planning

Event Marketing

Venue and Ticket Management

Analytics and Reporting

Others

Event Management Software Market – By End-User