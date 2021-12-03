Railway Cyber Security Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations with Top Key Players by 2027

The Railway Cyber Security Market was valued at US$ 5,916.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period to reach US$ 11,001.4 million by 2027. Geographically, the railway cyber security market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, Europe held the largest share followed by North America and APAC. APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region from 2020 to 2027.

Scope of Railway Cyber Security Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Railway Cyber Security Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Railway Cyber Security Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Railway Cyber Security Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The growing digital transformation trend and increasing complexity & frequency of cyber-attacks are some of the key driving factors for the global railway cyber security market. However, lack of awareness among enterprises and shortage of cyber security skilled professionals may act as hindering factors for the growth of the market. Despite some limitations, the rising adoption of cloud based solutions and increasing number of cyber security laws & regulations are anticipated to drive the future growth of railway cyber security market.

Major Players in the market are:

CAPGEMINI SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Selectron Systems AG

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Type

Infrastructural

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Data Protection

End Point Security

Others

Impact Of Covid-19 On Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

Railway Cyber Security Market Insights

Increasing Complexity and Frequency of Cyber Attacks

As per CISCO’s “SMB Cyber Security Report”, in 2018, approximately 53% medium sized companies have faced different kinds of data breaches in more than 25 Countries. In addition to common cyber-attacks, the incidences of zero-day attacks are also growing at a fast pace. Hence, enterprises are taking steps to understand potential cyber threats and identify security vulnerabilities to take remedial measures to prevent such attacks. Thus, the demand for cyber security solutions and services is growing among enterprises which is driving the growth of cyber security market across industries.

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Railway Cyber Security Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Railway Cyber Security Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Railway Cyber Security Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

