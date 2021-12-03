EV Powertrain Market Global Size Estimation, Updates & Development Trends to 2027 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins, Tata Elxsi, Dana Limited, Valeo SA, Mahle GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen

The EV Powertrain Market accounted to US$ 30,095.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 82,382.3 Mn by 2027. Geographically, the EV powertrain market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific led the EV powertrain market in 2018 with a significant market share, and is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of EV Powertrains

The global automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments in various countries are taking initiatives to drive the adoption of electric vehicles. For instance, the Government of Canada invested US$ 182.5 million to develop fast charging network for electric vehicles. Also, in December 2017, the Federal Government of Canada released its Greening Government Strategy, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

Technological Development in Conventional Engines

Over the past years, cars have witnessed significant technological advancements, especially in the development of alternative technologies. The technologies such as electric drive systems are likely to hold a major share in the automotive sector. The engines are undergoing evolution, with new fuel economy and emission standards. Furthermore, electrification of vehicles has been considered an advancements of automotive technology.

Prominent players in the market are

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cummins, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Tata Elxsi

Dana Limited

Valeo SA

Mahle GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Scope of EV Powertrain Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the EV Powertrain Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the EV Powertrain Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for EV Powertrain Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

GLOBAL EV POWERTRAIN MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

EV Powertrain Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Impact Of Covid-19 On Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

