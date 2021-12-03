Grignard Reagents Market is expected at a CAGR of ~ 4.2% & US$ 2.8 Bn during the forecast period 2016–2026

As per a newly tabled report published by Future Market Insights titled “Grignard Reagents Market: NAFTA and Europe Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment-2016-2026“, the total worth of the Grignard Reagents market is anticipated to touch a whopping value of US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of the year 2016. The market will surge at a standard CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2016-2026). Though the catalyst and the stabilisers application segments dominated the Grignard Reagents market in 2015, this report suggests a steep rise in the others segment in the coming years. This fragment of the market is expected to climb the ladder at a CAGR of 3.5% within the prediction period.

The fabric of the Grignard Reagents market is changing fast. The new innovative, eco-friendly nature is enhancing its market acceptance and creating a new room for growth. The global boom in the pharmaceutical industry and a swell in the population of breast cancer patients is also favouring the market expansion of Grignard based chemicals. The adaptive and versatile nature of Grignard Reagents are also giving a proper face-lift to this niche market. The shipment of the chemicals is done with utmost care as they are highly reactive.

Segmentation analysis

The Future Market Insights market review on the Grignard Reagents market unleashes several new unknown aspects of the steadily dilating market. It’s a smart and crisp comprehensive study of the Grignard Reagents market across the regions of NAFTA and Europe. The report gauges the market potential and also unveils the scope of growth for the Grignard Reagents market in the coming decade.

Nature friendly feature of Grignard Reagents will help expedite market expansion within the forecast period

The market is dissected into three application categories – Stabilisers, Catalyst and Others. Amongst the three the Others segment will showcase a promising CAGR growth of 3.5% within the forecast period of 2016-2026

Agrochemicals and Flavour and Fragrances segments are expected to hold 27.8% of the total market share by the end of 2016

The Research end user segment will swell at a value CAGR of 3.8% by the end of 2026

Regional analysis

The Grignard Reagents market has grown significantly in the NAFTA and Europe regions. The market insight reveals that the Grignard Reagents market will swing out better results from the NAFTA region in the forthcoming years. The market of this region will expand manifold within the forecast period and it will witness a CAGR of 4.5%. The market will mature and the total value of the Grignard Reagents market will touch US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of the forecast period in the NAFTA region. The pharmaceutical industry is clawing into the NAFTA region rapidly and a huge influx of funds is broadening the scope of the Grignard Reagents market in this region. The markets spread across the European region are expected to garner this growth. Future Market Insights analysts predict that the market will expand at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2026.

Vendor insights

The constant rise of the use of Grignard Reagents in the pharmaceutical sector is positively impacting the Y-O-Y growth of the market. Grignard Reagents are widely used in novel drugs, cough medicines, pain relief drugs, flavours and fragrances and for making crop protecting chemicals. Some of the leading manufacturers of this materials are mobilising the market for Grignard Reagents. Albemarle Corporation, GFS Chemicals, FMC Corp., WeylChem GmbH, SABIC, Rieke Metal LLC. Pentagon Chemicals, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Boulder Scientific Company are some of the key players in the market. These major stakeholders of the market are depending on strong marketing and distribution channels to ensure rapid growth. Apart from this, significant mergers and cross-continental collaborations are further fuelling the growth of the Grignard Reagents market.

Market segmentation

By Application

Catalyst

Stabilisers

Others

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Flavours and Fragrances

Packaging

Research

By Region

NAFTA (US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Spain, Italy, Russia,

Rest of Europe )