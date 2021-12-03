Beverage Emulsion Market Comprehensive Shares, Historical Trends And Forecast

The global beverage emulsion market is expected to experience significant slowdown in the near-term forecast, rendering future outlook highly stagnant, concludes ESOMAR-certified Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent publication.

As infection cases experience a resurgence in several regions, governments are reimposing lockdowns, leading to cessation of business activities. This is bound to impact short-term outlook for beverage emulsion products and solutions.

On the bright, however, companies are investing in innovative emulsion technological solutions, paving way for increased research and development prospects in the forthcoming forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America to retain lucrativeness, Asia-Pacific to be fastest growing market

Non-alcoholic beverages, excluding carbonated drinks, likely to leverage maximum beverage emulsion solutions

Cloud based emulsion techniques to acquire maximum traction by emulsion type through 2030

Xanthan gum based emulsions to account for credible share in the market

“Healthy drinking trends have prompted consumers to opt for healthier and functional beverages such as plant-based waters and kombucha, providing an opportunity for vendors to introduce specific emulsion solutions,” comments the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The novel coronavirus pandemic is likely to impede the beverage emulsion market growth until 2021, owing to the fears of an incoming second wave of infections, which is likely to compel countries to re-impose nationwide lockdowns, leading to shuttering of industries and businesses.

According to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the second wave of COVID-19 infections is likely to result in much higher casualties. While deaths will peak at much lower levels compared to the first wave, the number shall prevail for several months.

While these projections may be hypothetical, manufacturers are taking cognizance and strengthening their distribution networks and supply chains so as to offset any further recessionary impact. However, the rate of recovery in the post-pandemic scenario is likely to remain moderate.

Competitive Intelligence

Prominent vendors within the global beverage emulsion landscape rely on collaborations, acquisitions, technological innovations and new product launches to remain afloat in the market.

Some leading players in the beverage emulsion market include Dohler GmbH, Cargill Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan SA, Archer-Daniels Midland Company, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, CHr Hansen A/S, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Tatel & Lyle PLC, CP Kelco and Ashland Inc.

Since 2017, Dohler GmbH has been working in conjunction with Fraunhofer Society to ensure complete food safety. With respect to the beverages sector, the company offers the Dohler Microsafety Design solution for detecting microorganisms in different beverages.

In August 2020, Cargill Foods Inc., announced a US$ 15 billion investment with respect to a new bio industrial plant, comprising of an annual capacity worth 35,000 tons in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra and will be made available to dairy farmers in and around the region.

Key Segments

Source

Xanthan Gum

Pectin

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Carrageenan

Gellan Gum

Gum Arabic

Modified Starch

Emulsion Type

Color Emulsion

Flavor Emulsion

Cloud Emulsion

Vitamin Emulsion

Application

Non-Alcoholic

Carbonated Beverages

Dairy Beverages

Fruit Juices

RTD Tea/Coffee

Alcoholic Drinks

More Insights on FMI’s Beverage Emulsion Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global beverage emulsion market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. The study reveals growth projections on the beverage emulsion market on the basis of source (xanthan gum, pectin, carboxymethyl cellulose, carrageenan, gellan gum, gum Arabic and modified starch), emulsion type (color emulsion, flavor emulsion, cloud emulsion, and vitamin emulsion) and application (non-alcoholic & alcoholic drinks) across seven prominent regions.