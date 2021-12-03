Grape Skin Extract Market Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2031

Consumption patterns of consumers have changed drastically as they continue exhibiting high demand for consumer goods with cleaner ingredient list. The trend has moved beyond the food and beverages sector to encompass other industries such as skincare and pharmaceutical. As per a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the changing behavior pattern of consumers will remain a chief driver of the grape skin extract market. According to the report, the grape skin extract market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 128.1 Mn by end of 2021.

Grapeskin extracthas various health benefits. It helps in prevention of health concerns such as digestion disorders, gut issues, bloating, and obesity problems.Dermatologist also claim about various benefits ofgrape skin extractto give a clear and moisturized skin. Grape skin extract contains the highest amount of polyphenols which are known as antioxidants which help the body to fight free radicals and thus protecting skin against breakouts.

As the demand for chemical free cosmetics and skin care products is rising, the use of fruits in skin care regime is increasing. Grape skin extract has certain components that helps in skin renewal by repairing the tissue that is the out layer of the skin. Therefore increasing application in skincare, food, and pharmaceutical products will continue enabling growth in the market. The food and beverage processing segment is expected to remain a key end user, accounting for over half of grape skin extract produced between 2021 and 2031.

Key Takeaways from the Grape SkinMarket Study

Despite supply chain disruptions caused amid pandemic, the grape skin extract market will register above 5% y-o-y growth in 2021

Increasing focus on health and wellness will drive sales in the U.S., enabling it to account for over 88% of the North America market in 2021

The U.K. will emerge as an important market within Europe, exhibiting above 3% y-o-y growth in 2021

France will remain a lucrative market for grape skin extract, driven by increasing production of wine

Despite China’s dominance in the East Asia market, the demand from Japan will increase at a higher rate over the forecast period

“Companies operating in the market are capitalizing on changing behaviour pattern of consumers. As a result of increasing demand for products containing natural ingredients, the focus on product launches will remain high,” said a lead analyst at FMI

Diverse Health Benefits of Grape Skin Extracts Driving Sales

Grape skin extract’s powder is highly in demand due to its positive results on health. Grape skin extracts powder extract is exceptionally popular because of its positive outcomes on wellbeing. Grape skin extracts powder is a rich source of monomeric polyphenols and polymeric polyphenols. Grape skin extractsare the fundamental crude material of anthocyanin.

The most bountiful anthocyaninsare extricated from red grapes build up from red wine refineries. Grape skin extracts polyphenols principally include OPCs and anthocyanin, which possess over 95% of the all-out polyphenols. Grape skin extracts polyphenols are isolated into hued polyphenols and lacklustre polyphenols. Their shade is a characteristic anthocyanin shade, with brilliant tone, high security, and great water dissolvability, non-poisonous and supplement rich, and can be utilized as a food and beautifiers colorant.

Who is winning?

A few of the leading players operating in the Grape skin extract market are Keller Juices S.R.L, GRAP’SUD, Plamed Green Science Group, Nans Product, NFC Industry Co., Limited, Nutra Food Ingredients, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, AlpspureLifesciences Private Limited, Natacgroup, PanteleyToshev Ltd, Vital herbs, Tangshan Eusa Colors Int’l Group(EUSA COLORS), Presque Isle Wine Cellars, Parchem Trading Ltd.

Companies operating in the market are primarily focusing on product launches. For instance:

In 2020, Nutra Products Inc.,Frutarom BU Health, and BENEO launched new products and ingredients that featured vitamin C, protein, super berries, and other nutrients derived from grape skin extracts.

PanteleyToshev Ltd, a leading manufacturer in organic beverages, is a worldwide producer and exporter of grape skin extract. With the help of specialized technology they offer anthocyanin derived from grape skin extract, which are great for coloring alcoholic drinks, soft drinks, energy drinks. They have developed Orange- Yellowish shades which can be used in ice creams, desserts, bakery items.

A brand named Merlot Skin Care, which is a famous for innovating skin products from grape seed and skin, announced the launch of body lotion which is used for long lasting hydration and gently protect skin with powerful natural antioxidants found in red grape seeds.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Grape Skinmarket, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from(2021-2031). The study divulges compelling insights on the Grape Skinmarket based on Type(Red grape and White grape), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By End Use Application (B2B- Cosmetics and personal care, Food and Beverages Processing, Dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and B2C- Modern trade, specialty stores, whole sale stores, health and pharmacy stores, online retailing, other retail formats andby region – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and MEA.