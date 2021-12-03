Powdered Cellulose Market Comprehensive Shares, Historical Trends And Forecast By 2027

Changing consumer diet style and sedentary lifestyles are often associated with concerns and diseases related to lifestyle changes. In order to overcome these problems, consumers are turning their attention to preventive healthcare and consuming nutritious foods and healthy diet for the benefit of their health and wellbeing. According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, changing consumer behaviour will result in high demand for powdered cellulose in the coming years. The study predicts the market’s valuation to surpass US$ 180 Mn by 2021.

Powdered cellulose is derived from various natural sources such as softwood/hardwood pulp, cotton linter, bamboo and many more in the list, which contains rich source of dietary fiber. Owing to the unique functionalities such as emulsifier, stabilizer, thickener and many other, powdered cellulose are significantly used in bakery products, frozen desserts, beverages, dairy products and more.

According to FMI, the food and beverages industry will emerge as the chief end user, accounting for a little below 22% sales register in 2021. Besides this, the rising demand from construction, pharmaceutical, and other industries will continue supporting the expansion of the market.

The FMI studies deeply into the dynamics to offer remarkable insights into powdered cellulose market. Some of these are:

Powdered cellulose market will register above 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The U.S. has emerged as a key market, accounting for over 60% sales in North America

The increasing demand from various industries will enable the U.K. market exhibit a little below 4% y-o-y growth in 2021

The expansion of food and construction sectors will support growth in Germany and France

China will lead East Asia, thanks to the rising demand from the food industry

“Higher focus on healthy eating have attracted attention towards ingredient list of food products. In general there is higher demand for food products containing ingredients derived from natural sources. This has resulted in increasing use of powdered cellulose as emulsifier and gelling agents in sauces and mixes. The demand for powdered cellulose will therefore continue increasing through the forecast period.” said a lead analyst at FMI

Application of Powdered Cellulose in the Construction Industry to Surge

Fine fibrous structure powdered cellulose consisting minerals and metallic oxides is finding increasing application in the construction sector. During the welding function powdered cellulose protect from oxidation. Therefore it helps to improve the stability and welding function.

Furthermore, owing the functionality as coating and gelling agent, powdered cellulose is used in tile adhesives, cement renders, putty powder, and others. Manufacturers are using powdered cellulose in various construction and welding materials because it improves the operation time. Increasing use in the construction sector will continue supporting expansion of the market.

Who is winning?

Some of the key players operating in powdered cellulose market Jelu-Werk J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Co KG, InterFiber Sp. Z.O.O, Ankit Pulps and Boards PVT. LTD., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Central Drug House (P) Ltd, NB Entrepreneurs, Natural Fiber Solutions and many others. These players are actively involving in changing market strategy, production capacity and other developments to gain competitive advantage.

For instance:

J. Rettenmaier & Söhne Company, installed its production and business plant in China in 2017.

In 2016, InterFiber expand its supplier network in Chicago and Philippines to expand its business operations

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global powdered cellulose market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2021 and 2031. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. Based on the powdered cellulose market on basis of grade, has been classified as food grade, pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade. Based on functionality, powdered cellulose market are classified as thickener, stabilizer, emulsifier, gelling, coating agent and others. Based on source, powdered cellulose market is classified as soft and hard wood pulp, cotton linter pulp, bamboo, wheat straw pulp and other sources (oats, etc.). Based on end use, powdered cellulose market is classified as food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction industry, chemical industry, leather industry, textile industry, paper industry and others. Under food and beverage industry, powdered cellulose market further segmented as bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry product, sauces & dressings, beverages, processed food, dairy products and others. Regionally, powdered cellulose covers North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, MEA.

Powdered Cellulose market by category

Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Functionality

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Gelling

Coating Agent

Others

Source

Soft and Hard Wood Pulp

Cotton Linter Pulp

Bamboo

Wheat Straw Pulp

Other Sources (oats, etc.)

End Use

Food & Beverage Industry Bakery & Confectionery Meat & Poultry Product Sauces & Dressings Beverages Processed Food Dairy Products Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Leather Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Others