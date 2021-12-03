Secure Web Gateway Market Witness a Spike in Growth Pace Recent Improvements in Pricing Models: FMI

Growing dependency on the Internet and rising need for preventing data from malware and cyber-attacks have raised the need for efficient secure web gateway systems. Secure web gateway solution and service providers have been tracking these threats and analyzing them to develop and enhance their top-notch high-performance and highly secure solutions. By gaining expertise in the world of cyber risks, secure web gateway providers are carrying out year-on-year threat prediction studies to keep their end users informed and help enhance their security-related decision making.

The global secure web gateway market is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 21% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

“Revenue generation is enhanced by rising procurement of secure web gateway solutions by small and medium enterprises in developing economies of Latin America, Eastern Europe, and MEA. Vendors can focus deploying low-cost secure web gateway solutions specially developed for small and medium enterprises to enhance their market share in the global secure web gateway solution market.”

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3518

Key Takeaways of Secure Web Gateway Market Study

The accelerated adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications is motivating end users to procure cloud-integrated secure web gateway solutions and services.

To ensure web traffic from remote locations does not backhaul over expensive Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) links to centralized data centers, end users are re-planning their Wide Area Networks (WAN) so that this traffic is sent directly to the Internet via local internet breakout connections.

Enterprises are procuring cloud-integrated security stacks to make traffic flow through cloud-based security solutions, which are mostly secure web gateways, before the traffic reaches its final destination through the Internet.

Competition Landscape of Secure Web Gateway Market

In the coming years, it is expected that, small and medium enterprises are going to be the top adopters of secure web gateway solutions. Secure web gateway solutions help enterprises improve business functionality by minimizing operating costs and improving productivity. Investments towards the enhancement of secure web gateway tools such as real-time traffic inspection, protection for off-grid workers, and time- and content-based access and data leak prevention, in various reliable operating systems, are witnessing significant rise. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the secure web gateway market on a global scale.

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3518

More Valuable Insights on Secure Web Gateway Market

FMI’s report on the secure web gateway market is segregated into five major segments. With respect to component, the global secure web gateway market is segmented into services and solutions. The solution segment is further segmented into SWG hardware appliances and SWG virtual appliances, while the services segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services. By deployment, the global secure web gateway market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. With regards to enterprise size, the global secure web gateway market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the global secure web gateway market has been segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail and e-Commerce, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, among other industries. The extensive segmentation of the market helps readers evaluate lucrative opportunities in the secure web gateway market.