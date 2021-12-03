SQL Server Transformation Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2029

Increasing performance speed of SQL server transformation prominently contributes to the growth in demand for SQL server transformation. The global SQL server transformation market will witness a robust CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2029, as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

SQL server transformation-based relational database management systems (RDBMS) add a layer of security to a database, while providing convenience for the database users. The combination of high capacity and economically feasible storage solutions made available to a user by integrating SQL server transformation solutions would remain a strong factor opening new avenues for database management system and service providers on a global scale.

Key Takeaways – SQL Server Transformation Market Study

IT and services is the key vertical contributing to the adoption of SQL server transformation solutions and services, and the segment is estimated to generate the highest incremental opportunity among all other verticals in the global marketplace owing to the high adoption rate.

Among all the use cases, adoption of SQL server transformation solutions for the purpose of enterprise data warehousing is estimated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The SQL server transformation market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is estimated to offer the highest incremental opportunity among all the regional markets during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate showcased by the technologically evolving retail industry.

The SQL server transformation market in Western Europe is estimated to record the second highest incremental opportunity.

SQL server transformation solution and service providers can gain significant profits by focusing on expanding their market presence in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, owing to high demand for efficient data monitoring, and management solutions and services in retail and IT industry verticals in this region.

Emergence of NewSQL Databases to Boost Growth of Global SQL Server Transformation Market

NewSQL, a new class of databases, addresses some of the conventional shortcomings of SQL server transformation-based relational databases and relational database management systems including dynamic schema support, operational distribution, and horizontal scalability. This technology is especially well-suited for SQL server transformation applications that require fast response times (1-2 milliseconds, on an average), very high ingest rates, and transactional accuracy.

Some of these SQL server transformation applications are real-time fraud detection, real-time authorization, or customer billing. NewSQL solutions are best suited for enterprises working with huge volumes of structured data. Large enterprises operating in the retail and e-Commerce vertical are estimated to contribute the most to the adoption rate of NewSQL databases, thus contributing to growth of the global SQL server transformation market.

