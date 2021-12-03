Europe Medical Cannabis Market In-depth Analysis by Statistics & Outlook 2027 Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation

The Europe Medical Cannabis is expected to reach US$ 4,513.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 168.3 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 50.9% from 2019-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Medical Cannabis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Medical Cannabis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Cannabis belongs to the cannabaceae family. Cannabis is also known with other names such as grass, pot, hash, weed, reefer, dope, herb, mull, buddha, ganja, joint, stick, buckets, cones, skunk, hydro, yarndi, smoke and hooch. Cannabis has long been used as vegetables and as juice, medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis is basically a drug that is obtained from Indian hemp plants named cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. There are different forms of cannabis available such as marijuana, hashish and Hash oil. Some species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing.

Major key players covered in this report:

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, Inc

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc

Tikun Olam

Tilray

The Cronos Group

CANVORY

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Medical Cannabis market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Medical Cannabis market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Europe Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Cannabis Oil and Topical Ointments

Tablets

Capsules

Beverages and Edibles

By Medical Application

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

The research on the Europe Medical Cannabis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Medical Cannabis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Medical Cannabis market.

