Study Abroad Consulting Service Market 2021 – Aoji, New Oriental, Eic Education, JJL Oversea Education

The Study Abroad Consulting Service Market research report help builds up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors. Moreover, the Study Abroad Consulting Service Market research report examines competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Study Abroad Consulting Service Market.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Study Abroad Consulting Service will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Study Abroad Consulting Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Study Abroad Consulting Service market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Study Abroad Consulting Service market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– High-school

– College

– Postgraduate

– PhD

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– School Choice and Application

– Language Training

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

– Aoji

– New Oriental

– Eic Education

– JJL Oversea Education

– Studyabroad

– Santmonica

– ICE Aborad

– Uni Agents

– NewChannel

– Tiandao Edu

– Shinyway Education

– Xuenin

– CEDCA

– IDP

– EduGlobal

– World Horizon

– RyugakuSite.com, Inc.

