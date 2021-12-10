WealthTech Solution Market in Europe is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 14.7 % During Forecast Year 2028

The Wealthtech Solution Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 15.23 billion in 2021 to US$ 39.74 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Many European countries have been the key supporters of the development of financial institutions and financial markets. The worth of FinTech businesses in Europe is twice as that of any other technology business on the continent. The region leads the rest of the globe in terms of energy and internet availability, provides ideal circumstances for digital wealth management vendors to thrive. Its technological infrastructure is likely to offer 5G network coverage to 75% of its population by 2025. Thus, Europe provides favorable corporate conditions that encourage innovation and technological developments; many European countries, including Switzerland and the Netherlands, dominated the 2020 Global Innovation Index.

Major Key players covered in this report:

3rd-eyes analytics AG

aixigo AG

BlackRock, Inc.

FinMason, Inc.

InvestCloud, Inc.

InvestSuite

Synechron

Valuefy

Wealthfront Inc.

Europe WealthTech Solution Market Segmentation

Europe WealthTech Solution Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Europe WealthTech Solution Market – By End User

Banks

Wealth Management Firms

Others

Europe WealthTech Solution Market – By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Europe WealthTech Solution Market – By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

