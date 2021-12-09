Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Trend, Size, Revenue and Key Players Swisslog(KUKA), Omron Adept, Geekplus Technology, Mobile Industrial Robots

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 114.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market will register a 26.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 296 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Wireless AMR Charging Station

– Physical Contact Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Industrial

– Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Swisslog(KUKA)

– Omron Adept

– Geekplus Technology

– Mobile Industrial Robots

– Aethon Inc.

– Wiferion GmbH

– 6 River Systems

– Fetch Robotics

– Clearpath Robotics

– SMP Robotics

– Cimcorp Automation

– ForwardX Robotics

– Vecna Robotics

– Locus Robotics

– DF Automation & Robotics Sdn Bhd

– WiBotic

Purchase this report (FLAT 20% Discount. Coupon Code: DEC20) at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5040931