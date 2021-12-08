Marine Port Services Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2028

Request Sample Copy Request for Customization Buy Now

Marine Port Services Market report provides an in-depth review of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for market participants to equip readers to totally comprehend the landscape of the Marine Port Services industry. Major prime key manufacturers are enclosed within the report alongside Market Share, Stock Determinations and Figures, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, and Business Profiles.

The global marine port services market is set to gain traction from the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective marine port operations. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Marine Port Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Container Handling Services, Ship Repair and Maintenance Services, Navigation Services, Supply Chain and Logistics Solution Services, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Services), By End-Use (Exports, Imports) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further states that marine port services use a process automation system to integrate systems, provide vessel traffic service, develop infrastructure, and handle asset management. The global marine port services market size was USD 71.62 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 73.91 billion in 2021 to USD 101.98 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% in the 2021-2028 period.

Request PDF Sample Report-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/marine-port-services-market-103540

A list of all the renowned marine port services providers present in the global market:

P. Moller-Maersk A/S PSA International (Denmark)

DP World Limited (the UAE)

Hamburger Hafen (Germany)

Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hong Kong)

Mitsubishi Logistic Corporation (Japan)

Ningbo Port Company Limited (China)

Shanghai International Port Co. Ltd. (China)

Tianjin Port Company (China)

Other key market players

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Development of Smart Marine Ports to Bolster Growth

The rising investments in marine port constructions are set to augment the marine port services market in the upcoming years. Besides, in recent years, container handling services are also experiencing high popularity. In developing nations, government and private agencies have accelerated investments to expand their marine ports. Coupled with this, the increasing development of smart marine ports in developed regions would create high demand for marine port services. However, marine ports require high maintenance and operating costs. It may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Rising Government Fundings to Develop Marine Port will Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is set to generate the largest marine port services market share. The increasing development of innovative solutions by reputed marine port service providers to build a state-of-the-art port infrastructure, would aid regional growth. Additionally, the surging fundings from the U.S. government in marine port development is projected to surge demand.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to grow significantly backed by the rising upgradation of the pre-existing marine ports in China and India. Europe is anticipated to dominate throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising maritime trade in the region. It would eventually surge the demand for marine port services. The rest of the world is expected to showcase steady growth fueled by the higher requirement of robust port infrastructure and marine port services for enhancing their operational efficiency.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Signing New Agreements to Intensify Competition

Most of the companies present in the marine port services industry are nowadays aiming to broaden their footprints by signing agreements with other reputed firms. They are doing so to jointly construct new marine ports or cargo facilities for meeting the high needs. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2020 : Shandong Port Group and Tianjin Port Group located in North China signed a new agreement to form a cluster to strengthen their services. They are also planning to promote port construction.

: Shandong Port Group and Tianjin Port Group located in North China signed a new agreement to form a cluster to strengthen their services. They are also planning to promote port construction. February 2020: APM Terminals Poti (APMT) and Poti New Terminals Corporation (PNTC) inked an agreement to jointly develop a bulk cargo facility. It will be built on the northern side of the Poti Sea Port.

Speak to Analyst-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/marine-port-services-market-103540

Read Industry News Blogs –

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45385074/Airborne-Surveillance-Industry-Research-Growth-Opportunities-Analysis-and-Forecasts-Report-2021-2028

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45385082/CBRNE-Defense-Market-Pricing-Strategy-Industry-Latest-News-Top-Company-Analysis-Research-Report-Analysis-and-Share-by-Forecast-2027

https://www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com/story/45385062/Aviation-Headsets-Market-Strategy-Industry-Latest-News-Top-Company-Analysis-Research-Report-Analysis-and-Share-by-Forecast-2028

https://www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com/story/45385067/Aerospace-Fasteners-Industry-Key-Players-Volumes-and-Investment-Opportunities-2021-2027

https://www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com/story/45385070/Helideck-monitoring-systems-Industry-Size-Detail-Analysis-for-Business-Development-Top-Companies-2028

https://www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com/story/45385074/Airborne-Surveillance-Industry-Research-Growth-Opportunities-Analysis-and-Forecasts-Report-2021-2028

https://www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com/story/45385082/CBRNE-Defense-Market-Pricing-Strategy-Industry-Latest-News-Top-Company-Analysis-Research-Report-Analysis-and-Share-by-Forecast-2027

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Autonomous-Ship-Market-to-Deliver-Prominent-Growth-Striking-Opportunities-Scenario-Highlighting-Major-Drivers-Trends-2021-2028_14889603

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Aviation-Analytics-Market-Report-Future-Prospects-Growth-Outlook-and-Forecast-2021-2028_14889669

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs