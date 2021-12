Air Brake Reservoirs Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2021 – 2031

Air brake reservoir, also known as air storage tank, is a storage tank having single or more than double compartments that are primarily used for storage of compressed air. The function of the air brake reservoirs is to provide a compressed air for braking, which will be sufficient in relation to the volume used by the air brake chambers and auxiliary parts. Moreover, air brake reservoirs provide a space in which the heated air (by compression) may be cooled.

Every air brake reservoirs is built in accordance with the SAE Standard Air Brake Reservoir Test Code and Inspection Procedure SAE J-10-a. Manufacturers operating in the air brake reservoirs market utilize steel sheet, with stamped heads and rolled shells to develop air brake reservoirs.

Rail component manufacturers developing air brake reservoirs are among the key players likely to profit from prospected sales in freight cars and from numerous proposed contracts in other areas such as metros, regional trains, and high-speed trains.

Global Air Brake Reservoirs Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global air brake reservoirs market recognized across the value chain include:

Wabtec Corporation

Ice Industries

MAT Industries LLC (Sanborn Mfg.)

Velvac Inc.

Hoosier Tank and Manufacturing

Sanrok

Tramec Sloan LLC

JWP, Inc.

Frauenthal Automotive

Wheelco

Global Air Brake Reservoirs Market: Segmentation

The global air brake reservoirs market can be segmented on the basis of application, compartment configuration, diameter, and region.

On the basis of application, the global air brake reservoirs market is segmented as:

Rolling Stocks

Freight Cars

Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Trucks and Trailers



On the basis of compartment configuration, the global air brake reservoirs market is segmented as:

Single Compartment Air Brake Reservoirs

Double Compartment Air Brake Reservoirs

Triple or Multiple Compartment Air Brake Reservoirs

On the basis of diameter, the global air brake reservoirs market is segmented as:

Up to 8 inches

8 – 9.5 inches

More than 9.5 inches

Global Air Brake Reservoirs Market: Dynamics Various standards are prevalent in the market to encourage the uniform product types across the value chain including the Association of American Railroads (AAR) standards and European Standards (ENs). Analysts predict that urban transport will demonstrate a high growth rate in the coming years. Development of existing and introduction of new technology platforms reinforce the global outlook for the air brake reservoirs market by provoking the demand for air brake reservoirs. Additionally, secular trends, such as urbanization, focus on safety, and awareness of environmental issues are driving investment in the global air brake reservoirs market. The ongoing efforts to achieve the targets set at the UN climate conference will further enhance the role of railways in the foreseeable future. New-fangled technologies such as driverless trains are bringing extra safety, reliability, and capacity to the railways, aiding to make rail travel even more attractive and competitive with other transport modes. The increasing market adoption of air disc brakes for commercial vehicles translates into production growth for air brake reservoirs. Delays in rail project construction in some countries impede the demand for air brake reservoirs; however, offset by a positive outlook for the automotive industry in developing regions.

Global Air Brake Reservoirs Market: Regional Outlook In terms of value, SEAP and China will continue to spearhead the global air brake reservoirs market, followed by Western Europe. Further, in the coming years, a study suggests that Europeis expected to remain at the top in the growth stakes, just edging ahead of Middle East & Africa. In terms of growth, Russian and Rest of Eastern Europe are set to plunge due to well-developed and mature nature of the rail market. The Indian and other developing countries' railway network has been growing significantly. Investments and developments in India's railway sector proliferate new opportunities for the rail component manufacturers. In China, the railway maintenance market is to see substantial growth in the next years. In a nutshell, public policies are bolstering the air brake reservoirs market. North America has a robust manufacturing infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles. In the coming few years, the growth of the air brake reservoirs market will be mainly driven due to an increase in the production of commercial vehicles, such as trailers. The report covers exhaust analysis on: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offere

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

