Plastic Containers Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021-2031

Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, plastic containers are finding applications across the spectrum – from beverages to bottled water.

While the adverse effects of plastics on environment is well-documented, manufacturers are continuously researching to innovate environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions in order to secure their positions in the long run.

Plastic Containers Market by Category

Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drink

Milk Products

Ready to Drink Beverages

Tea/Coffee

End User

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Other End Users

Pharmaceuticals

Printing & Stationary

Packaging Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene

Other Resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Packaging Type

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Containers (Plastic Containers, Metal Cans)

Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Competitive Landscape

The global plastic containers market is highly competitive. In order to capitalize on the growing opportunities, the key market players are started with launching wide varieties of quality products.

For instance,

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated launched its new extensive range of PET products such as PET Honey Bears, Black PET Sample Pack, and others in the last year in order to draw potential consumers. They are also providing Plastic Comparison Chart to their client to let them get access to the correct information about their plastic containers

Linpac Group Ltd launched its new extensive range of plastic containers such as Vertifresh-Flexible Packaging, Hotpacs boxes & trays, and others in 2020

CKS Packaging Incorporated launched their new range of plastic containers of various sizes such as 128 oz 8 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 96 oz 6 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 48 oz 3 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, and others in the last year

Sonoco Products Company launched its new exclusive range of plastic containers such as Hinged & Lidded Rigid Plastic Containers, In-Mold Label Containers, Rigid Blister Packaging, and others in 2020

