Li-Ion Battery Pack Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2021-2031

The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

In addition, the demand from electric vehicles will accelerate the sales of li-ion battery packs. Thus, the overall li-ion market is expected to reach US$ 75.3 Bn billion by 2031, witnessing a slow growth CAGR of 3% from 2021-31. in the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Magnesium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Titanate Battery Pack

Cell Type Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Pack Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Pack Pouch Li-Ion Battery Pack

Nominal Voltage Less than 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack

Battery Capacity >20 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 30-60 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 60-80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

End Use Automotive Li-Ion Battery Pack BEV PHEV HEV Consumer Electronics Li-Ion Battery Pack Laptops Digital Camera AIDC Others Medical Devices Li-Ion Battery Pack Industrial & Grid Energy Li-Ion Battery Pack



Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are emphasizing on launching advanced battery packs equipped with high-grade conducting material, besides relying on such initiatives as strategic collaborations, acquisitions and capacity expansion measures.

In March 2021, GS Yuasa International Limited won the Toyota Technology and Development award for lithium-ion battery for hybrid vehicles.

In November 2018, Johnson Controls and Toshiba Corporation joined hands to deliver low-voltage lithium-ion solutions to increase the efficiency of the same.

In December 2019, LG Chem Ltd., a leading li ion battery pack player, collaborated with General Motors (GM) to produce li ion batteries for its electric vehicles.

