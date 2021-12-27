How are Laser Surgeries Boosting Demand for Dermatology Diagnostic Devices – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR in its latest market analysis forecasts that the dermatology diagnostic devices market will register a year-on-year growth of 11.5% in 2021, reaching a valuation of US$ 14 Bn. The market expects to reach US$ 50 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Skin care is another growing segment of the healthcare industry, owing to rising demand for anti-aging products in geriatrics-dominated developed countries such as the U.S and the U.K, as well as Asians’ desire for fairness, particularly in the vastly populated emerging economy of India. Owing to all these factors the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2021 and 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market.

Key Segments Covered

· Product

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices based on Imaging Techniques Dermatoscope Microscope-based Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Other Dermatology Diagnostic Devices



· End User

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices for Hospitals Dermatology Diagnostic Devices for Specialty Dermatology Clinics Dermatology Diagnostic Devices for Private Clinics



Competitive Landscape

Prominent dermatological diagnostic device manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through industry alliances and acquisitions, as well as research and development activities. In addition, efforts for geographic growth are likely to gain traction throughout the projection period.

MyFiziq Ltd. has acquired a strategic equity position in Triage, allowing the firm to license Triage AI, a health assistant platform, as a SaaS service, incorporating dermatological diagnostics capability, in December 2020.

In September 2021, Nikon Corporation introduced the ECLIPSE Ci-L Plus biological microscope, which eliminates the need for light intensity adjustment after changing magnifications. It also has an ergonomic design which helps reduce strain on the human body

Key Takeaways from Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Study

North America is expected to remain as the leading regional market, owing to high prevalence of skin cancer and cosmetic dermatology procedures.

East Asia is likely to register above-average growth over the forecast period, supported by contributions from medical tourism.

Dermatoscopes are anticipated to a lucrative product segment over the forecast period

Specialty dermatology clinic applications will reflect strong growth in the coming decade, owing to higher sensitivity and accuracy in results.

Rising government expenditure towards healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will positively influence market developments.

Will less priority being given to non-essential medical procedures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the dermatology diagnostic devices market will be adversely affected in the short term.

“A wide range of pollutants such as oxides, aromatic hydrocarbons, and ultraviolet radiation are common causes of skin damage, owing to oxidative stress. Growing cases of skin conditions, such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and hair fall owing to environmental factors, have resulted in increased demand for dermatology diagnostic devices across the globe,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

More Valuable Insights on Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices, Sales and Demand of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

