Pigment Emulsion Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2021 – 2031

Pigment emulsions are fine dispersion of pigment in aqueous, solvent or universal system. Pigment emulsions are used to meet desirable properties such as permanence and stability and viscosity for various industrial applications. Attributed to excellent dispersion and fastness property pigment emulsion market is expected to grow in line with GDP over the forecast period (2019-2029)

Non-Reactive Organic Pigment Emulsions Set to Gain Traction

Inorganic pigment emulsion is well established segment with plenty of room for new technological developments. For instance, Nano emulsion decreases the tension between water and oil and improves quality of pigments to use as food colorants. Nano emulsion provides high kinetic stability along with resistance to any chemical change. Furthermore, organic pigment emulsions are set to gain traction over the forecast period owing to implementation of stringent environmental safety norms and regulations on paints and coating industry. For instance, Ministry of Environment, India issued a notification in November 2016 to regulate lead contents paints. Pigment emulsion serves range of applications to industries such as paint and coatings, textile, plastic, paper, leather, others. Paint and coatings account for lions share in the pigment emulsion market and is set to continue its supremacy during the forecast period. In terms of volume and value, paint and coatings along with textile collectively accounts for half the market share. The key factors driving the pigment emulsion market are rising demand for high performance pigment emulsions, increasing adoption in end user industries, and preference for eco-friendly products.

Pigment Emulsion Market: Segmentation

The global pigment emulsion market is bifurcated into three major segments: Type, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of type, the global pigment emulsion market is divided into:

Natural

Organic

On the basis of end use industry, the global pigment emulsion market is divided into:

Paint and coatings

Textile

Plastic

Paper

Leather

Others (ink, rubber pigment emulsion etc.)

Based on region, the global pigment emulsion market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Pigment Emulsion Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global pigment emulsion market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia has dominated the pigment emulsion market and is set to continue its dominance during the forecast period. East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are amongst the key markets for dyes and pigments production and will be contributing towards the growth of the pigment emulsion market. In terms of volume, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania will be driven by the key countries like China and India. These two regions are estimated to account for over half the global pigment emulsion market and are set to witness leading growth rate among other regions throughout the assessment period. The growth is attributed towards increasing living standards and per capita consumption of coatings in developing regions. North America and Europe, being mature markets are expected to witness in line GDP growth. Latin America and MEA are set to witness healthy growth in comparison of mature markets.

Pigment Emulsion Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global pigment emulsion market are Kemcol Product, Vipul organics, DyStar, EMCO Dyestuff, Kevin India Co, Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd. and others. The pigment emulsion market consists of well-diversified regional players with no any significant global player ruling the market. Attributed to trend of eco-friendly pigment emulsions, companies are aligning their product portfolio to meet the market demand. For instance, Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd consist diverse product portfolio of high performance and environment friendly pigment emulsions. Likewise, TE series offered by Jupiter Dyes are free of prohibited amines, which meets the environmental regulations in Europe and other countries.

Some of the key challenges for emulsion pigments producers will be to cope with the continuing globalization of the business, keeping prices stable due to high competition, etc.

