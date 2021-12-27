Captive Power Plants Market New Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2026

Asia Pacific continues to be a lucrative market for captive power plants globally. The challenges associated with round-the-clock power supply and lack of sufficient grids in tier II and suburban areas continue to influence small and medium scale industries to focus on self-sufficiency.

The captive power plant market in Asia Pacific is also likely to witness a fillip on account of broader, macroeconomic factors. The region is home to two fastest growing economies in the world. The unwavering focus on industrialization and infrastructure development has encourage activity in the small- and medium-size industry. These broader developments have also necessitated the need for uninterrupted power supply, which in turn is likely to augur well for the prospects of the captive power plant market players.

The research study offers in-depth insights on the various facets of the market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, and region. The analysis and forecast has been offered on the basis of type of captive power plant, including diesel, gas, and others.

